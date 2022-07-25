The Chaska Post 57 Legion baseball team ended its 2022 season July 23 in the sub-state 4 tournament.

Chaska finished the regular season with a 9-10 record, but Post 57 was competitive in many of their games. In fact, eight of their 10 losses were decided by two runs or less. Pair that with moving to a new sub-state and head coach Rob Jeppson thought Post 57 could advance through the playoffs.

