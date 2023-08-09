Movement on the Miracle League Field and a universal playground in Chaska has picked up.

In a matter of three weeks, the Chaska Rotary Club raised $900,000 to reach $1.2 million of its $1.5 million project to build a field and park for children with disabilities to play at with friends and family. With this, former Rotary president and Chaska city manager Matt Podhradsky feels confident that the organization can reach its goal sooner than originally expected and begin the construction process.

