Movement on the Miracle League Field and a universal playground in Chaska has picked up.
In a matter of three weeks, the Chaska Rotary Club raised $900,000 to reach $1.2 million of its $1.5 million project to build a field and park for children with disabilities to play at with friends and family. With this, former Rotary president and Chaska city manager Matt Podhradsky feels confident that the organization can reach its goal sooner than originally expected and begin the construction process.
Podhradsky said this is one of the largest projects the Rotary Club has taken on. At the end of the day, the goal for the project is to continue inclusivity in the community.
“Our hope is that it just expands the ability for people to really see this as being a premier destination for kids with disabilities,” Podhradsky said.
The project began as the organization fundraised about $300,000 between 2018 and 2019. Once COVID-19 hit, however, the Rotary Club delayed the project and picked it up again as the pandemic eased.
In the meantime, Podhradsky said the group’s vision for the field and park expanded based on the project known as The Loop, which involved redeveloping the Chaska Par 30 course into a course fully accessible to those with disabilities.
The field and playground will be built in the southwest Chaska development area near County Road 44. It will tie into a larger community park that will be built along with a future elementary school through District 112.
In a city council meeting July 31, Podhradsky said the goal was to take the amenities at the park “above and beyond” to serve the members of the community. Possible amenities include a shelter with a large changing area, adult changing tables and showers and a concession stand.
“The detailed things are going to make this really special,” Podhradsky said in the meeting.
Podhradsky has seen the benefits of Miracle League fields and universal parks first hand, as his youngest son, Lincoln, has a disability. He also remembers how important the fields can be to bring together children with disabilities and children without disabilities from his time coaching his oldest son, Christian, in baseball.
“While the kids who are out there with disabilities really enjoyed it, and they felt like they were able to do what other kids were able to do,” Podhradsky said. “The real beneficiaries of it were not those kids. It was the kids who didn’t have disabilities who most of them had never been exposed to intimately having to get to know and work with and partner with somebody with disabilities.”
The Rotary raised money by talking with different community organizations. Podhradsky said he thought it would require more work to raise the money than just three weeks.
“That’s been amazing to me is that it just hasn’t taken that formal presentation to any group to get them to say, ‘Yeah, we want to go on to this,’” Podhradsky said. “That’s been a surprise to me because I thought it was going to be a lot of convincing and having to call back over and over and over again. And it just hasn’t been that which I think speaks volumes for the organizations that we have in our community that really feel like they want to give back.”
With roughly $300,000 left of the goal, Podhradsky said in a city council meeting July 31 he thinks fundraising could be done in two weeks. In order to break ground on the land late next summer, they would have to develop the engineering plans during the winter this year and would leave the earliest opening for the park in the summer of 2025. He added the field and playground will be built along with the mass grading work for the large community park that will also be built there.