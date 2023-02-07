Throughout the winter, a quote from Chaska dance head coach Kris Rydland resonated with the Hawks.
“‘Our adversity is our greatest advantage,’” senior Erica Vannucci said. “This quote has been repeated in the gym everyday and has been extremely motivational.”
The Hawks used that advantage on Feb. 4 to extend their season, as they placed third in both jazz and kick in the section 2AAA tournament to advance to the Class 3A state tournament.
After winning the Metro West Conference Dec. 16, Chaska underwent some challenges that the team hoped would benefit in the near future. The Hawks changed their entire kick routine in the middle of the season, which the coaches and athletes knew would be a difficult task.
“We came to the conclusion that we make the choice of what we want to gain and it’s all in our hands,” senior Bella Genovaldi said. “From conference to now we have grown so much in just a short time and we know that we make the choices of what we want to achieve.”
Chaska finished third in kick behind Wayzata and Edina with 675 out of 800 points compared to 721 and 684. In jazz, the Hawks were on the right side of a tie-breaker with Eden Prairie and had 672 compared to Wayzata’s 731, Edina’s 695 and Eden Prairie’s 668.
With several seniors and other returning dancers, senior Ashlyn Schmieg said the team wanted to make new athletes feel welcomed and create a bond that would not be broken. Schmieg added that they feel like a family, and now this family of dancers will be headed to the Target Center in less than two weeks.
“Making it to state means so much more than just being a top dance team in Minnesota,” senior Mille Carpenter said. “It means everything to each dancer and coach that has ever been a part of our team. Our legacy is powerful, and for us to go to state would mean to carry that on.”
Other results
Like Chaska, Holy Family also earned a spot in the state tournament. The Fire finished third behind Mound Westonka and Orono in both jazz and kick competitions during the section 3AA meet at Mound Westonka Feb. 4. Chanhassen also competed in the section 2AAA tournament. The Storm finished seventh out of ten teams in both jazz and kick. The qualifying competition for Class 2A and 3A schools runs from 2-4:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 for jazz and 2-4:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 for kick.