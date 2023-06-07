Chaska Longest Day pickleball tournament

Participants in the first annual Chaska Longest Day pickleball tournament pose for a group photo during the event June 21, 2022.

 Courtesy photo/Wayne Backlund

Lion’s Park will be home for the second annual Chaska Longest Day Pickleball tournament June 21.

Chaska resident Wayne Backlund started the tournament in 2022 with the idea of not only encouraging people to get outside and be active on the longest day of the year, but also to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

