Lion’s Park will be home for the second annual Chaska Longest Day Pickleball tournament June 21.
Chaska resident Wayne Backlund started the tournament in 2022 with the idea of not only encouraging people to get outside and be active on the longest day of the year, but also to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Chaska Longest Day Pickleball tournament is in memory of Backlund’s first wife, Suzie, who passed away with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020.
The tournament field is set with 48 players, but other members of the community are welcome to attend and watch the tournament. Check-in for tournament participants begins at 2 p.m. with competition running from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Competition will include men’s and women’s round robins and time permitting a mixed doubles tournament.
Backlund enjoys the sport because of the socialization it allows for between players. Following the tournament, people can also stay in the park for a picnic and raffle with items donated from community businesses and possibly additional pickleball matches.
“That's the one part of it that certainly attracted me to play pickleball is that you get to know people,” Backlund said. “And my friends here in Chaska, since I’m new to the area, have almost all been through pickleball.”
All the proceeds from the tournament will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association, which holds its ‘The Longest Day’ promotion to raise awareness of the fight against the disease.