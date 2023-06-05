After 36 holes of golf spread over two days, three area golfers qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.

Chaska seniors Josh Esterley and Nicole Reineke and Chanhassen sophomore Andrew Ballou all earned spots at the state tournament by finishing in the top two at the section 2AAA tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek May 30 and 31. Esterley won the boys individual title with a 145 while Ballou finished second with a 147, and Reineke finished second on the girls side with a 151.

