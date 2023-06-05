After 36 holes of golf spread over two days, three area golfers qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.
Chaska seniors Josh Esterley and Nicole Reineke and Chanhassen sophomore Andrew Ballou all earned spots at the state tournament by finishing in the top two at the section 2AAA tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek May 30 and 31. Esterley won the boys individual title with a 145 while Ballou finished second with a 147, and Reineke finished second on the girls side with a 151.
Through round one, Esterley and Ballou were tied at 71. Esterley was able to remain in front in the second round, carding a 74 for the low score of the day. The senior finished with six birdies and one eagle throughout the tournament. After missing the Class 3A state tournament by two strokes last season, Esterley was glad to earn his spot this year.
“It kind of felt like redemption from last year… it was kind of tough getting there not sealing the deal,” Esterley said. “But this year I really felt like I was a lot better and a lot more mentally prepared for it, and I think it showed coming down the stretch.”
After the performance, Esterley continuously referenced the success ‘we’ had, including Chaska head coach Jeff Rydland. Esterley said Rydland has a calming presence that helps him stay mentally strong through each round.
“He doesn't ever really play the traditional role of a golf coach, more so he's kind of a caddy,” Esterley said. “He does everything but carry the bag.”
As for Reineke, her prolific senior season will continue with a second-consecutive state tournament appearance. Reineke was the round-one leader by one stroke with a 75. She finished one stroke behind tournament winner Eden Prairie senior Rose Baynes and had six birdies between the two rounds.
This will be Reineke’s second straight appearance at the state tournament. After finishing tied for 13th last season with a score of 154 through 36 holes, she said she learned about how to remain calm and focused from the experience. Earlier this season, Reineke also knew what would be key for her to make it back to state.
“Just enjoy the experience and the moment since I know this is my last year,” Reineke said. “So I just want it to be my best and have fun out there.”
As for other individuals, Chaska junior Henry Young tied for eighth place with a 156. On the girls side, Chaska junior Avery Nelson finished eighth overall with a 166.
On the boys side, Chaska (624) led the section 2AAA tournament after day one of the tournament with a team score of 307. Chanhassen (621) was fourth in the standings with a 310. The Storm had a 311 and the Hawks carded a 317 on day two to finish second and third, respectively, in the final tournament standings. Minnetonka won the section tournament as a team with a score of 616.
On the girls side, Chaska finished third in the tournament as a team with a 702. The Hawks were third after the first day with a 352 before carding a 350 in round two. Chanhassen had a 372 and did not advance as a team to the second round of the tournament. Minnetonka won the tournament with a team score of 662.
The Class 3A state tournament will be held June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Section 2AA round one
Holy Family and Southwest Christian competed in the first round of the section 2AA tournament during the week, with the girls competing May 30 and the boys May 31. On the girls side, Southwest Christian finished round one in second place with a team score of 350, five strokes behind Jordan. Holy Family finished fifth in round one with a team score of 386. Stars junior Kendall Hoag finished round one in second place (77) while Fire sophomore Sophia Terris was in sixth place (85).
On the boys side, Holy Family finished day one in first place (299) while Southwest Christian finished second (313). Fire sophomore Jacob Egan and junior Tully Super tied for second, each carding a 73, and Stars sophomore Brody Pluth was in fourth with a 75 while senior Jacob Ferrin was in fifth at 76.
The Fire and Stars compete in the final round of the tournament on June 6 at New Prague Golf Club. If teams or individuals qualify, they will play in the Class 2A state tournament June 13 and 14 at Ridges at Sand Creek.