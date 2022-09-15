Competition, service and fellowship are the three core pillars of the Chaska boys’ soccer program.
The Hawks surpassed their win total from 2021 within the first four games of this season, but head coach Michael O’Reilly is focused on using those pillars to foster an environment for players to thrive while in high school.
“Everything we do in the program is based around these values,” O’Reilly said. “Our goal is to create a program where these student athletes can become their best through these core values.”
Now three weeks into the 2022 season, the team will still have challenges to overcome, including its youth and inexperience. O’Reilly stressed the value of patience, development and team commitment and expects upperclassmen to lead the charge in those areas.
“Our seniors will be doing a great job creating a positive environment for our younger players to thrive in,” O’Reilly said. “They have talked strongly about creating a culture that is focused around great memories and friendships.”
Some of the leaders in the senior class include captains Roberto Gomez-Diaz and Emmanuel Beltran Miguel. Junior Bennett Adams is also a team captain. O’Reilly said the seniors thus far have been involved in planning different team events and dinners that will help in reinforcing the Hawks’ culture in future seasons.
A few players O’Reily expects to be key contributors on the field are Roberto Gomez Diaz and junior goalkeeper Quinton Geddes. O’Reilly said Gomez-Diaz is coming off a strong club season in the summer and O’Reilly sees both players as two of the best in the Metro West conference. Cris Corrales and Beltran Miguel also currently lead the Hawks in scoring with two goals each.
Chaska finished the first two weeks of the season with a 2-2 record, shutting out Burnsville and Shakopee but falling to Prior Lake and Minnetonka. In week three, the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Minneapolis South with goals from Gomez-Diaz and Adams but ended in a 2-2 tie. Chaska then fell 3-2 to Waconia Sept. 8 and sit at 2-3-1 overall.
Chaska’s next game is against conference rival Chanhassen. Last year when the Hawks and Storm met, the match ended in a 0-0 tie. The Hawks won three consecutive meetings between the teams from 2018-2020.