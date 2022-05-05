When senior Paige Bakke decided to join the Chaska track and field team for her first and only season this spring, her main goal was to make memories with her friends.
Bakke, along with fellow seniors Matthew Kallman and Cameron Walle and eighth grader Noella Ross did just that on April 29, as the four athletes won the mixed gender 4x400 relay at the Hamline Elite Meet.
The event was a milestone for the Hawks’ program, as the team had never competed in an event like this before. In fact, the team did not know it would even be competing in the meet until April 27. With little time to prepare, the team mostly worked on its baton handoffs and hoped for the best.
“It was super exciting because the meet is hard to get into, and we didn’t think we were going to get first, that’s for sure. It was exciting all around,” Bakke said.
Chaska was ranked as the seventh-best team out of nine qualifying teams heading into the meet. The Hawks finished with a time of 3:43.01 with Fairmont finishing closely behind at 3:43.99. Hutchinson took third place at 3:49.65. The finish will go down as a school record given it was the first time Chaska had runners compete in the event.
The Hamline Elite Meet was the first meet the Hawks have been to with a mixed-gender relay event. It is not currently an event at the MSHSL state tournament, but the first mixed-gender relay took place at the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo.
If the mixed-relay continues to gain traction in Minnesota, Chaska girls’ track and field head coach Jesse Longley thinks it might be easier for relatively smaller programs to prepare for the event. The Hawks, for example, tend to have boys and girls practice together, whereas larger programs generally practice separately.
The first place finish might have been a surprise to Longley and boys’ head coach Nate Foss as well as the athletes, making the celebration that much sweeter.
“We didn’t really know how we’d do so it was a nice surprise and fun event for the kids. Coach Foss and I are super proud of their efforts and their success. It was a breakthrough performance for them all at the same time,” Longley said.
“We all said ‘Oh wow, we won!’ Our excitement was insane after the race, we just were not expecting it,” Bakke said.
Bakke followed that performance up with a first place finish in the 200 meter race at the Chaska Quad meet on May 4. On the girls side, the Hawks’ girls won with a dominant 192.5 points with New Prague finishing second with 54. The Chaska boys’ team placed second with 110 points behind Bloomington Jefferson with 117.