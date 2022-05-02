The Chaska track and field team won the mixed gender 4x400 relay at the Hamline Elite Meet on April 29. It was the first time the Hawks competed in the event.
Seniors Matthew Kallman, Paige Bakke, Cameron Walle and eighth-grader Noella Ross took home first place in the milestone for the Hawks’ program. Chaska was ranked as the seventh-best team out of nine qualifying teams heading into the meet.
The Hawks finished with a time of 3:43.01 with Fairmont finishing closely behind at 3:43.99. Hutchinson took third place at 3:49.65. The finish will go down as a school record, given it was the first time Chaska had runners compete in the event.
Seniors Colton Rada and Ryan Mercer also competed in the meet in the shot put event. The throwers placed back-to-back, with Rada placing seventh and Mercer eighth out of 12 athletes.