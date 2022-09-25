At the beginning of the 2022 season, Chaska’s three senior captains—Avery Rosenberg, Ella Christ and Kiki Thompson—agreed that they have one team goal in mind: the Class 4A state tournament.

After falling to Eden Prairie in the section 2AAAA title match in 2021, having the 2020 season cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and losing to Minnetonka in the 2019 section 2AAA final, the Hawks have the hunger to earn a state tournament berth that they have not experienced during their time on the varsity roster.

Tags

Events