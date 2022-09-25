At the beginning of the 2022 season, Chaska’s three senior captains—Avery Rosenberg, Ella Christ and Kiki Thompson—agreed that they have one team goal in mind: the Class 4A state tournament.
After falling to Eden Prairie in the section 2AAAA title match in 2021, having the 2020 season cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and losing to Minnetonka in the 2019 section 2AAA final, the Hawks have the hunger to earn a state tournament berth that they have not experienced during their time on the varsity roster.
Chaska has not made it to the state tournament since 2014 when the team won the championship.
“It’s such a good group, we have so many different players that can play in different spots. We see all the potential that we have and a lot of big things can come for us this year,” Rosenberg said.
Coming into the season, Thompson felt very confident about the team’s offense. As the team’s setter who reached 1,000 career assists this season, she likes it when the team plays quickly.
“Our biggest threat is our offense right now. I think we’re able to run a fast offense when we’re in system and can pass and I think that’s one of our biggest things we can control,” Thompson said.
Along with the three captains, other players that Chaska expected to step up at the beginning of the season were junior Sasha Bovard, sophomore Ramsey Johnston and eighth grader Clara Christ. According to Thompson, Bovard is doing well after switching positions.
Rosenberg added that Johnston has a lot of confidence as an outside hitter and that Christ would help defensively in the serve-receive aspect of the game.
Winning a conference championship is one step in the right direction toward the ultimate goal. At 9-4 as of Sept. 22, the Hawks are atop the Metro West conference at 3-0. In fact, Chaska has only lost two sets within conference play, during a 3-2 win over Waconia Sept. 8.
The team still has four conference games remaining, including one against the No. 8 team in Class 3A, Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The next step is taking care of business in section 2AAAA. Chaska has done just that thus far, going 4-0 in the regular season in games against section opponents.
The Hawks have been tested against top competition throughout the season. Chaska lost to three ranked opponents in Class 4A: No. 1 Northfield, No. 2 Wayzata and No. 3 Lakeville North. But the team has enjoyed wins over teams they know well, like Chanhassen and Southwest Christian, and is looking forward to playing Mayer Lutheran Oct. 4.
With the regular season closer to the finish line than the start, Ella Christ is also excited to continue leading the team in her final season.
“When joining the team in eighth grade I was one of the quietest people. Now to be able to be put in position to lead for younger girls is such a good opportunity for me and I’m glad I get that chance to have that opportunity,” Christ said.
Results
Chaska swept New Prague 3-0 Sept. 21. Ella Christ finished with 13 kills and 10 digs, while Bovard and Clara Christ had 11 and 10 digs respectively.
The Hawks also went 3-1 in a tournament at Apple Valley Sept. 23-24. Chaska lost the first match of the tournament 2-0 to Eagan but beat Moorhead 2-0, Prior Lake 2-1 and Eden Prairie 2-0. Their next match is at home against Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29.