In mid-August, Chaska volleyball players met to begin preparation for the 2022 season with one goal on their mind: make it back to the state tournament.
Chaska reached that goal Nov. 2, playing on their home floor for the final time in 2022. With the pep band playing the school fight song, family and community members cheering from the stands and students storming the court afterward, the Hawks soared to a 3-0 sweep over Minnetonka in the section 2AAAA championship.
“Time really flew by and in a blink of an eye we’re in this game. It just feels great to be here and especially on this side,” senior middle blocker Avery Rosenberg said. “We’ve been on the other side of this final game many times so it just feels great.”
Everything seemed to be clicking for the home team early in the match: big swings on the outside attack, aces from the service line and even a few blocks to help the Hawks take care of business and win the first two sets in dominant fashion, 25-12 and 25-10.
The third set was a bit tighter as Chaska knew it was that much closer to finishing the job. The Hawks led by as many as nine in the set and a few attempts at closing out the game with match point.
“Going into the third set our mindset was one point at a time, it’s not over until the scoreboard hits 25,” senior outside hitter Ella Christ said. “So I think we just made sure it was in everyone’s head ‘gas pedal down the whole time and don’t let up until it hits 25.’”
“We never wanted to overlook them even though the score gap was pretty big in some of the sets, we knew any team could come back, so we made sure to not switch that mindset during any of the sets,” Rosenberg said.
The win marks the program’s first trip back to the state tournament for Chaska since 2014. After the match, head coach Sue Murphy said this year’s squad reminds her of the 2014 team and that she is very happy to see the players accomplish that goal.
While it had been eight years between section championships, the Hawks had been knocking on the door to a state tournament appearance in that span. Most recently, Chaska lost 3-2 to Eden Prairie in the section final of last year’s tournament. The Hawks also lost 3-2 to Minnetonka in the 2019 section championship.
“Three years ago we lost to Minnetonka in the section final so it was time for some revenge,” senior setter Kiki Thompson said. “We came out here, we knew what we needed to do, we practiced so hard and worked for this.”
Chaska faced every section 2AAAA opponent in the regular season except for Minnetonka. However, the lack of experience facing the Skippers in 2022 did not seem to affect the Hawks in this match.
After four losses within the first month of the season, Chaska showed its dominance down the stretch of the season with an 11-game winning streak from Sept. 23-Oct. 22. The streak was snapped by Mayer Lutheran in the Toni Kaiser Memorial Invitational Oct. 22, but the Hawks bounced back from that loss quickly and are looking to now build another win streak heading into the state tournament. They have not lost a set in postseason play.
With the win, Chaska (23-6) now waits to see who they will face in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state tournament. Quarterfinal matchups will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Nov. 9 at 1 and 3 p.m. The Hawks were ranked as the No. 8 team by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Association Oct. 23.
“I think the first thing is enjoying it. This is everyone’s first time there, so enjoying it and focusing on one game at a time and not looking ahead,” Christ said.