In mid-August, Chaska volleyball players met to begin preparation for the 2022 season with one goal on their mind: make it back to the state tournament.

Chaska reached that goal Nov. 2, playing on their home floor for the final time in 2022. With the pep band playing the school fight song, family and community members cheering from the stands and students storming the court afterward, the Hawks soared to a 3-0 sweep over Minnetonka in the section 2AAAA championship.

