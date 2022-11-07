Brad Hand

Chaska’s Brad Hand pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies during the team’s run to the 2022 World Series.

 File photo

Chaska High School alum Brad Hand made his World Series debut in 2022 for Philadelphia, though the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games in the fall classic best-of-seven series.

Prior to the championship series, the 32-year-old relief pitcher made five appearances during Philadelphia’s postseason run to the National League pennant. In his three appearances against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Series, Hand threw a combined 2 ⅔ innings with two strikeouts, two hits and zero walks, and the Phillies won all three games.

Tags

Events