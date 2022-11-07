Chaska High School alum Brad Hand made his World Series debut in 2022 for Philadelphia, though the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games in the fall classic best-of-seven series.
Prior to the championship series, the 32-year-old relief pitcher made five appearances during Philadelphia’s postseason run to the National League pennant. In his three appearances against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Series, Hand threw a combined 2 ⅔ innings with two strikeouts, two hits and zero walks, and the Phillies won all three games.
After beating Atlanta 3-1, Hand came in to pitch in two games during the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. He gave up one run and two hits in an 8-5 loss Oct. 19 and did not get through the inning. In his second appearance of the series, Hand earned the win on the mound for Philadelphia in the fourth game of the series. He gave up two earned runs, one hit and one walk but got through the fifth inning as the Phillies won 10-6 Oct. 22 and took a 3-1 series lead.
Hand appeared in games two and four, pitching two shutout innings against Houston and allowing one hit. However, Philadelphia lost both games 5-0 Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.
Hand was drafted by the then-Florida Marlins in 2008 in the second round of the MLB draft. During his professional career, he has spent time with five other organizations. Hand joined San Diego in 2016 and was later traded to Cleveland in 2018. From 2017 to 2019, the reliever earned three consecutive trips to the MLB All-Star game. Hand spent time with three organizations in 2021 before joining Philadelphia this season.