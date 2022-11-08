During a crisp, cool morning in late August at St. Catherine’s University, Chaska’s Nolan Sutter saw all of the miles he had run during the hot summer pay off.
After the starter shot the gun, the junior was off and running, and he eventually took control down the stretch. As he crossed the finish line, Sutter stretched out his arms as a sign of accomplishment. He won the race with a time of 15:45.2—his first time breaking the 16-minute mark for an official high school 5,000 meter race.
“When you finish a race you feel so good, and that feeling takes a long time to go away and I just feel like I’ve been chasing that,” Sutter said. “But this year, especially, I’m ready to chase that feeling.”
But that was only the beginning, and Sutter had plenty left he wanted to accomplish in the 2022 season. Crossing a Metro West Conference championship and a second-place finish at the section 2AAA off his list on Oct. 18 and 25, Sutter set a new personal record of 15:28.5 and placed fifth at the Class 3A state meet
He finished seventh (16:41.5) at the section 2AAA meet and qualified for the Class 3A state championships for the first time in 2021, finishing 31st with a time of 16:21.3. Sutter said he felt prepared for the challenge and thinks last year will only help him if he gets a second crack at the meet.
Sutter first began running in middle school after getting support from coaches and family when they saw how fast he ran the mile during testing periods in physical education classes. He admitted he did not begin running because of enjoyment.
“I started just because I was good at it and I wanted to do something where I could win. I was very competitive,” Sutter said.
As the years went on, Sutter’s passion for the sport grew. He said he still remains competitive but channels it better than when he was younger. Now an upperclassman, Sutter sees that his time running for the Hawks will not last forever and wants to embrace it.
“I feel like I have no excuses and that I have to step up and make my name heard,” Sutter said. “I think that has helped me a lot and motivated me through this stuff, but I think this year, I don’t think I’ve let up. I don’t think I’ve cut any corners this year, which is really important.”
Now that he has completed his junior season, Sutter has already cemented himself in Chaska High School history. Besides finishing first at four meets this season, Sutter also became the second athlete in program history to break the 16-minute mark for a 5,000 meter race. Joey Duerr holds the school record of 15:23.3, which he set during his senior year in 2014, while Sutter’s personal best is 15:30.2. But as long as he still has time in the purple uniform, Sutter wants to add to his accomplishments. His goal was to win the conference race after finishing third with a time of 17:04.5 in 2021.
Making the 2021 state meet played a role in how Sutter competed during the championship season this year. He learned about how athletes treat the championship race and how he could change his approach.
“That experience helped me a lot. I think what I had to learn from the most last year is people go out really fast at state,” Sutter said before the race. “Their first mile is always really fast, so I’m hoping to deal with that a little differently this year and hopefully do better in that way. I think I had a lot to learn from that race that I’ll hopefully bring this year.”
Throughout the season, Sutter heard from different colleges and universities about running in the future. While he wants the opportunity to compete after high school, he is focused right now on the rest of the season and enjoying it with his teammates.
“I think more than any sport it’s a very social sport,” Sutter said. “I think maybe not a lot of people think that, but every run when you’re with someone, you’re talking to them and you’re having a good time and then come meet day…you’re still cheering everyone on and I think that’s a very uplifting thing, and it feels great to uplift my teammates and when they help me.”