Chaska’s Parker Dussault had a lot to celebrate on his birthday.
On Feb. 7 at Buck Hill, one day before he turned 17, Dussault celebrated earning a trip to the state tournament in alpine skiing after finishing 14th at the section 6A tournament. He finished with a time of 50.53 combined between his two races to finish .52 seconds faster than the last individual qualifier. It will be the junior's first time competing at the state tournament.
“It was a great, great early birthday present,” he said.
Dussault was finished one spot shy of reaching the state tournament it as a sophomore. He used that experience as motivation and said he was skiing as much as three hours a day to get in as many runs as he could to prepare for the season.
“I'd be at practice racing down the same course or different courses with my club team as well as my high school team, with different coaches, trying to get as much intel or different strategies to become better at the sport,” Dussault said.
Dussault said he was not sure he would make it, which at first made the section meet quite nerve-wracking. But it was all worth it when he found out he would be going to Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort on Feb. 14.
“So the feeling of making it to state this year was a very good feeling and very good accomplishment for me,” he said.
StormHawks’ head coach Tony Gilbertson was excited for Dussault to be representing the team at state. From skiing on the varsity with older brothers Tanner and Colin when he was in seventh grade, to joking around at practice, Dussault has impressed Gilbertson during his five years on the team.
“He's always had a lot of talent from a very young age,” Gilbertson said. “But he's always been one of the ones that's always trying to get the coach to laugh and joke around. He’s always trying to keep it light for people.”
Dussault has been skiing since he was six years old, starting off by participating in small training runs with his club team, Team Gilboa. With skiing such a significant part of his life, he said reaching the state competition has always been a focus of his. Now that he has accomplished that, Dussault believes he will have less pressure on himself at this season’s competition and when he competes again as a senior.
“It'll definitely give me a little bit more confidence towards it and maybe less stress,” he said. “Now that I've made it before it gives me a little stress relief that I've made it and I have the ability to make it to state. So now I just have to continue to improve and do better at the sport. It gave me more confidence.”
The StormHawks boys finished fourth out of 18 teams competing in section 6A. Sophomore Fred Stolz finished 19th with a time of 51.53 while freshman Gavin Shannon finished 25th with a time of 52.55. On the girls side, senior Ella Riley finished 31st with a time of 56.76 as Chaska/Chanhassen finished 14th out of 18 teams.