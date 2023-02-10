Parker Dussault

Chaska junior Parker Dussault qualified for the alpine ski state tournament after clocking a combined time of 50.53 seconds between his two runs at the section 6A tournament Feb. 7.

 Photo courtesy of Tony Gilbertson

Chaska’s Parker Dussault had a lot to celebrate on his birthday.

On Feb. 7 at Buck Hill, one day before he turned 17, Dussault celebrated earning a trip to the state tournament in alpine skiing after finishing 14th at the section 6A tournament. He finished with a time of 50.53 combined between his two races to finish .52 seconds faster than the last individual qualifier. It will be the junior's first time competing at the state tournament.

