After advancing back to the state tournament for the first time in eight years, Chaska saw its season come to a close Nov. 12, as the Hawks lost in the consolation championship game.
Chaska played in three tournament matches and finished 1-2. The Hawks fell in the quarterfinals to Rogers Nov. 9, swept Burnsville in the consolation bracket Nov. 10 and then lost to Centennial Nov. 12 on the final day of the tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Both Chaska and Rogers came into the quarterfinal matchup playing their best volleyball, as the Hawks had won 14 of its last 15 matches while Rogers won 26 of its last 28.
After the first set, the Hawks were in the driver’s seat and cruised to a 25-14 victory. Chaska appeared to be in control again in the second set, forcing a Rogers’ timeout after taking a 6-0 lead, but the Hawks’ did not hold onto the lead for long. The Royals turned the tables and jumped out to a 19-10 lead and left Chaska little hope of a second set comeback.
The match was there for the taking in sets three and four, as Chaska had set point in both but could not close the door on a Rogers’ comeback. The Hawks had a 24-20 lead in the third and 24-23 lead in the fourth before falling 26-24 in both sets.
Senior outside hitter Ella Christ and senior middle blocker Avery Rosenberg each finished with 12 kills, but the Hawks’ had 28 attack errors compared to 16 by Rogers. Christ added 15 digs and eighth grade libero Clara Christ had 13.
Chaska bounced back from the quarterfinal loss the next day and made quick of Burnsville. The Hawks swept the Blazers 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Christ and Rosenberg again led the Hawks on the attack with 15 and 10 kills, respectively.
With a chance to take home fifth place in the tournament, Chaska was locked in a tight match early with Centennial. The Hawks led 23-19 in a back-and-forth first set, but the Cougars won the last six points to win the set. Chaska surrendered a three-point lead late in the second set, but swings from Rosenberg and Christ late helped the Hawks win set to 27-25 and tie the match 1-1.
The third set was just as close as the previous two, but Chaska could not close it out and fell 25-22. The Hawks were down to their final set of 2022, and the Cougars rode their momentum to a 25-18 win in the fourth set to clinch the match.
Christ led the Hawks with 45 total kills through the three matches, while Rosenberg finished with 36. Senior setter Kiki Thompson averaged about 38 assists in the tournament. Christ also had a team-high in digs with 45, while the younger Christ had 36 digs. As a senior, making it to her first state tournament was special, but it was even more special getting to play for Ella Christ to play with her younger sister.
“It means a lot. It’s my last year being a senior and getting to be on the court with [Clara]. This is like the best case possible to end it like that,” Christ said after the section 2AAAA championship match.
Despite the tournament not ending the way they might have envisioned, the players embraced the opportunity to play at the state’s highest level with many fans traveling to cheer them on each match.
“It’s a very different area. I feel like walking out and seeing all of the fans and students that came out to watch us. It’s incredible I got the chills,” Christ said.
Chaska last made it to the state tournament in 2014, when the Hawks were in Class 3A and won the championship. While they were very young then, several Chaska players remember watching those tournament games and admire the success the program has had in the past.
“I know almost every single one of us was at the 2014 game and I didn’t even play volleyball at the time and I was still there and just as excited as anyone else would be,” Rosenberg said. “So I feel like our community knows what Chaska volleyball holds and even when we were young we were a part of it.”
With the season coming to a close, Chaska graduates six seniors: Evie Heiland, Rosenberg, Makina Larson, Thompson, Christ and Anna Lenzen.