After advancing back to the state tournament for the first time in eight years, Chaska saw its season come to a close Nov. 12, as the Hawks lost in the consolation championship game.

Chaska played in three tournament matches and finished 1-2. The Hawks fell in the quarterfinals to Rogers Nov. 9, swept Burnsville in the consolation bracket Nov. 10 and then lost to Centennial Nov. 12 on the final day of the tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

