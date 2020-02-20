Minnetonka was in control, until they weren't.
A three-goal lead suddenly one on back-to-back Roseau goals three minutes and 21 seconds apart in the second period of the Class AA State Girls Hockey Tournament Feb. 20 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Enter Minnetonka's top line, a trio of seniors in Emily Bayless, Lacey Martin and Kylie Melz.
Off the face-off, Martin, team leader with 27 goals, stole the puck at the defensive blueline, all alone on a breakaway. While the Boston University commit's shot hit the pipe, linemate Bayless was there for the rebound.
"(Lacey) went up and blocked it perfectly, like we do in practice. She went and I was like, 'well, I should follow up, just in case so I can go celly with her when she scores.' It was just sitting there. I had to go get it. It worked out. It was all her, honestly. That move, hitting the pipe, (the puck) was just sitting there," Bayless said.
The momentum back on the Skippers' side just 64 seconds after Roseau pulled within 3-2, Minnetonka was well on its way to a 7-2 quarterfinal win.
"We know what we need to do, we just needed to do it in the moment," Bayless added.
Roseau head coach Steve Huglen said the "hill was a little higher to climb" with the two-goal separation.
Tracy Cassano, in her first season as head coach at Minnetonka after spending nearly a decade at Chaska/Chanhassen and Burnsville, didn't feel relaxed enough at 4-2.
"Since we were up three-nothing and they come back and score two, I was like, 'let's get five,'" Cassano said. "We come out to a hot start, a 3-0 cushion. When they scored those two goals we kept reminding the kids to play our game. Work hard, work together."
Like the Section 2AA final with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka buckled down defensively in the third period. After an early stop from Brynn Dulac, who registered 14 saves for the Skippers, the final 17 minutes was all Minnetonka.
Kayley Crawford gave Cassano her much-wanted fifth goal. Olivia Meredith, one of 10 seniors on the roster, added a goal off a Roseau body at 6-2 before Martin's empty-net tally was the final score at 7-2.
"We were standing around too much in the second (period). A little too casual for my liking. Tight game through two periods, I just told them 'the game doesn't have to be close, ladies.' Let's go out and play Minnetonka Skipper hockey. Dictate play with our feet moving, working hard together. Let's bury some pucks," Cassano said.
In total, six different players scored, Bayless finishing with two goals and assist, while Olivia LaRoche netted a power-play goal in the first period, a 2-0 lead.
Josie Helling's wrister from the left circle extended the advantage to three goals early in the second period.
"We're excited about the depth of this team. We don't rely on just one line. ... In our locker room our focus is on team, all 18 of us, that we have that depth," Cassano said.
Minnetonka, which regularly plays three lines as well as six defensemen, will get a test from an equally talented deep Andover squad, which entered state with just two losses.
The Huskies, No. 1 for most of the season, a 1-0 win over Edina in the season opener, defeated Farmington 6-0 in the first quarterfinal.
Andover topped Minnetonka 3-1 way back on Nov. 23, an empty-net tally in the final minutes sealing the contest. Shots were 42-12 in favor of the Huskies in the game at Pagel Activity Center.
"As a team, the focus has been every day what are we going to do to get better. We've definitely grown as a team. That particular game, give (Andover) credit, they played really well. I think they came out with an 'A game,' and I think we came out with a 'C- game.' We did not play well. A lot of spectating on our part. I think this is going to be a completely different game," Cassano said.
For Bayless and the Skippers, many on the roster in a third-place state finish in 2019, taking top seed Edina to the limit in the semifinals, they're ready for the big-stage moment.
"The goal from Day One has been to win a state championship and that's still the goal," the coach said.
Game time is 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Xcel Energy Center.