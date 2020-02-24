Edina, Andover, if you were looking at any set of Minnesota Class AA girls hockey rankings this season, one of these two teams were ranked No. 1, the other No. 2.
Edina entered the state semifinals with 27 wins in a row. Andover, which beat Edina 1-0 in the season opener, had 26 wins in 28 games.
Minnetonka kindly accepted the underdog role, needing to beat both teams to win the state title. Was it going to be tough? Sure. Did that stop the Skippers from trying? Nope.
When Hanna Baskin put in a shot on a rebound off an attempt from Lisa LaRoche from the blueline -- video relay confirming the call -- with 2:03 remaining, a 3-2 Minnetonka advantage, it felt like the Skippers were halfway to their goal of beating the best.
Andover, though, wasn't done.
A checking penalty put Minnetonka down a player. That number increased to two when the Huskies pulled their goaltender, 6-on-4 desperation time. Peyton Hemp's second goal of the period, 42 seconds remaining forced overtime.
"Once she scored, we had all of the momentum and that just led into overtime," Andover's Gabby Krause said.
A year before, it was the Huskies on the losing end just 10 seconds into extra time. This time it was Andover winning early on, Krause burying a shot just 18 seconds in.
Heartbreak for the Skippers.
"It’s disappointing, obviously, because you're two minutes away from victory and going to the championship game and then all of a sudden, you’re put in a position where you’re trying to kill 6-on-4 and you come up a little bit short," Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano said.
The Skippers held a trio of one-goal leads, LaRoche opening the scoring before Lacey Martin made it 2-1 in the second period.
Andover scored with 28 seconds left in the first period, 29 seconds into the third period, 42 seconds left in regulation, and the winner in overtime at 18 seconds.
Brynn Dulac, named to the all-tournament, stopped 27 shots for Minnetonka.
The Skippers finished the season with a 23-7-1 record, concluding the state tournament with a second consecutive third-place finish, defeating Maple Grove 3-1 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Feb. 22.
Baskin, a member of the all-tournament team along with fellow defenseman Maggie Nicholson, scored twice, including a power-play goal to seal the win.
Kayley Crawford gave Minnetonka a 2-0 lead, Josie Helling recording assists on the first two goals. The Skippers outshot the Crimson 41-22 for the game.
Andover ended Edina's three-year reign as state champion, scoring twice late for a 5-3 win on Feb. 22.