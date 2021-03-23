Ben Binder felt confident in his training. He felt confident that his best times were ahead of him. Still, when the Minnetonka senior saw the time on the board at the Section 2AA Meet for the 200 individual medley, it still took him aback.
"For me, this year really felt like a culmination of all the work I’ve put into high school swimming. Throughout the season, my teammates and I worked so hard to prepare for our championship meets. By the time sections and state arrived, I was confident that I would swim well. Still, I was surprised when I looked up at the scoreboard after finishing both 200 IMs," Binder said.
A section champion in the event, Binder was even faster at the Class AA State Meet on March 19, a career-best 1:51 seconds flat to place third behind super champion Hayden Zheng of St. Louis Park and Kai Taft of Edina.
"Immediately following my race I was filled with pride and gratitude. Proud of all the hard work I had put in this year, and thankful because I couldn’t have done it without my amazing coaching staff and teammates. I really can’t thank them enough," Binder said.
With 16 finishes among the point-getters, seven on the podium, Minnetonka racked up a score of 168 to place fourth overall.
Binder's IM time was an All-American consideration time.
Junior Carson Witte, sixth in the 100-yard butterfly, a career-best 49.92, was third in the 100-yard breaststroke race in 56.03. Both were All-American consideration times.
Teammates Knute Wargin and Cole Mizutani were 12th and 15th in 57.80 and 59.58. Wargin, a senior, was also a podium finisher in eighth place in the 500 freestyle (4:39.86), while senior Ben Keller was 11th in the 100 freestyle in 47.18.
Oliver Poitevent and Andrew Bussmann were 11th and 16th in the diving competition, scores of 347.40 and 280.55, for the Minnetonka seniors.
Other individual state finishes came from Henry Rosenhagen (51.02) and Binder (51.22) in the butterfly, and McGuirk (52.49) and Keller (52.53) in the 100 backstroke.
Minnetonka's top relay was fifth in the medley, the team of McGuirk, Wargin, Witte, and Keller, finishing in a time of 1:35.12, a season-best effort.
Freestyle relay times were 1:26.57 and 3:10.48 for seventh place for Minnetonka. Seniors on those teams included Binder, Keller, Andrea Mallea, and Xander Hawks.