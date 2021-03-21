Four Chaska/Chanhassen seniors stood on the pool deck, one last race together to go when the leader of the pack, Evan Bock, called them together.
"Before the 400 relay I got us together and I give them a pep talk. I told them we were just the fastest guys ever in the Minnesota State High School League history (in the 200 freestyle relay). Why not do it again?" he said.
While Reese Hodgins, Josiah Dunker, Sam Brennan, and Bock posted the second-fastest time ever in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Chaska/Chanhassen team repeated as state champions in the event March 19 at the University of Minnesota.
Couple that with a state-record 200 freestyle relay time, six top-eight individual finishes, four other top-16 times, and the Storm Hawks were second to Edina in the team standings for a third consecutive season.
Not a bad way to go out as seniors.
But what about that 200 freestyle relay? Splits of 21.14 from Hodgins off the blocks, 20.92 from Dunker and back-to-back 20.24s from Brennan and Bock. The fastest ever time in the state in 1:22.54. An automatic All-American time.
"As we were walking up to the relay, we were saying this is what we have trained for months, really years. This is going to be our race. The best part about a relay is you're not there just for yourself. You're there for your team. You're all pushing for the same goal. We were pumped up, ready to go," Dunker said.
"When I saw the time Reese put up, I think a career-best split, and then Josiah went sub-21 seconds, when Sam got into the pool and I knew we had it," Bock said.
"I was trying to do quick math when I got out of the pool, but when I saw the time when Sam hit the wall, I knew Even just needed to swim the times he's had all season. And knowing it was state, knowing he was going to go faster, it was that point where I really felt we had it," Dunker said.
"I slapped the water for the first time in one of my races. I try to be humble, not show too much emotion, but when I saw the time, knew we had the state record, I was pretty pumped," Bock said.
Yet, with the set-up of the meet, using only four lanes for relays, and Chaska/Chanhassen coming in with a slower seed time, there was still another heat to go.
"No one else was swimming a 1:22," Bock said.
The 400 freestyle relay played out much of the same, though Chaska/Chanhassen was in the final heat, though probably the first state champion out of lane eight.
"We had just done with something we set out to accomplish, a big goal to break that state record. The feeling was we had one more race, let's go out and prove it no fluke. Prove we're the best," Dunker said.
Like the 2020 Storm Hawks, it was a freestyle relay sweep for Chaska/Chanhassen, an automatic All-American time of 3:02.72. Bock closed with the fastest split of the meet, a 44.76.
The meet was swam in front of no spectators or media. Additionally, sections one, three, five, and seven competed in an afternoon session with sections two, four, six, and eight in the evening.
SETTING THE STAGE
While the Storm Hawks were unable to win any individual events, fast times and top finishes early on were a sign for things to come.
Hodgins posted his fastest-ever 200-yard freestyle time of 1:40.40 for third place. Dunker, swimming in his first state 200-yard individual medley race, dropped more than two seconds in finishing ninth in a career-best 1:54.17.
The individual medley a new event for Dunker, who switched from his traditional backstroke race where he was fourth as a junior, to an earlier race to be rested for the relays.
"I'd say it was a pretty good trade," Dunker said.
Bock and Brennan were third and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, All-American consideration times of 20.81 and 20.86. Bock was runner-up in the event in 2020.
Bock was first to the wall in his heat, hoping his time would hold up.
"I thought I'd go out and give it my all. Freak them out a lot. Post something that might shock them a little bit," Bock said. "I didn't have my fastest time at sections, so I was happy with my state time."
Bock said being in a race with the top swimmers could have been benefit. Then again he concedes he's not sure if his time would have improved.
"It's 50 yards, so yeah, there isn't much time to see the other swimmers. I know sometimes I'll be a little out in front and when I get to the turn it gives me some more momentum, some more motivation to get our farther and farther from the field. But who knows?" Bock said.
While third also in the 100-yard butterfly, an event he was state champion as a junior, it was too hard to be disappointed when looking at the results. St. Cloud Tech double champion Chris Morris was first to the wall in a state-record 48.11 followed by 2020 runner-up Alex Deng of Eden Prairie in 48.28.
Bock was a close third in 48.48, an automatic All-American time.
"It's a best time for me. It's got to be the first time there's been three swimmers in the 48s in state history. Shows you the talent in that event. Chris has never swam for his high school before, but I know him pretty well. I knew it was going to be a pretty good race between him, me and Alex," Bock said.
Add in a second third-place finish for Hodgins in the 100 freestyle (46.03) with Dunker tying for eighth place in the same race (46.95) and the Chaska/Chanhassen seniors were riding high into the relays.
"Seeing everyone lay down really fast times, rally to the flag type thing, I think we all thought it can be done. We can rise to the occasion and break the 200 record," Dunker said.
Other state qualifiers were the Storm Hawks were Lucas Becker in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing 10th place in a career-best 52.16 seconds, and Brayden Slavik in the 500-yard freestyle, a 12th-place finish of 4:46.28.
The 200-yard medley relay of Becker, AJ Dehnke, Ryan Melquist, and senior Jonah Wetrosky were 16th overall in 1:39.07.
Chaska/Chanhassen totaled 201 points with Edina gaining 302 and Eden Prairie in the third team spot with 183.
KEEPING TIES
High school sports shut down, with sister Julia, a state champion softball alumnus at Chanhassen High School, at home for Thanksgiving, an idea popped up.
"We learned about the shutdown and it was like, 'hey, why don't you come live with me and train?' I knew I couldn't take a month off from training, being in the pool. It was a great deal," Bock said.
Bock was able to keep up with virtual school work, swim at a nearby off-campus pool and help around the house with his sister and her three roommates.
"I was there little helper. Their little brother. I was cleaning dishes, doing what I could. I slept on an air mattress in the basement for like three weeks. It was great," Bock said.
That commitment is what has Bock set to compete at the University of Wisconsin next season. But staying true to his roots, he plans to keep training with coach Heidi (Miler) with WEST Express. He plans to hit the pool this spring and summer and go for Olympic Trial cut times.
For Dunker, like Bock, Brennan and Hodgins, the swim story doesn't end now.
Dunker will compete for the University of St. Thomas next year as they transition from Division III to I.
"I'm pumped for sure. I've found out quite a few friends that I have met through different events from the swim world are going there, too. They're going from ground zero to ground 100. Their team is fast now, but we're going to get even faster in the future. I'm excited to be part of a whole new legacy for the program," Dunker said.
While all four seniors will head in separate directions next school year, they will all be connected for some time. They are the fastest relay state champions in state history. And that time going's to be tough to beat.