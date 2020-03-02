Year in and year out, Minnetonka can be found near the top of the boys and girls swimming and diving state team standings.
There are many reasons for this, including a strong club youth program and outstanding coaches. Add in it's a family thing with the Skippers.
Up and down the roster you will find siblings. Seniors Ryan Lund and John Wargin each had brothers on the Minnetonka team.
Before it was the Kanes, the Buschs, the Schillings, the Ambrosens, the Shelstads. This school year it's been the Kapellers, the Helms. There are also the Muenchs, the Johansons, to name a few.
John and his brother, Knute, a junior, have twin brothers, Neil and Hugh, coming up through the youth program as well.
"It drives them farther and it drives us farther," John Wargin said.
"It's great knowing our successors are in the pool with us. We feel great about leaving the team in their hands," Lund, with two younger brothers, said.
Swimming attracts entire families into the pool. A big reason Minnetonka won state championships in 2017 and 2018. Fifth last season, behind Edina, Chaska/Chanhassen, Wayzata, and Edina, on Saturday, Feb. 29, the Skipper family was back on the team podium, placing third with 195 points.
Edina (323) and Chaska/Chanhassen (217 1/2) repeated in the top two spots with Minnetonka edging Wayzata (181) and Eden Prairie (172).
"Honestly, way better than I expected," John Wargin said. "Absolutely amazing finish. The best four years of my life."
"It's good way to finish after putting all the time in, to see the results, standing on the podium, it feels great," Lund said.
While the Skippers did not win a state title, they had seven swims and one diver on the podium. Wargin and Lund swam breaststroke and butterfly strokes in a runner-up 200-yard medley relay time of 1:32.67, an automatic All-American team.
Fellow seniors Michael Shelstad in backstroke and Isaac Alberts in freestyle added in the top time, less than a half-second behind champion Wayzata.
Wargin, Shelstad, Alberts, and junior Ben Binder were also part of a third-place All-American consideration time of 1:25.10 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Lund, fellow seniors Kai Louie and Alex Galbreath, and junior Ben Keller, finished off the meet with a podium finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, a time of 3:11.34.
Individually, Wargin, fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.25, was part of a four All-American times in the 100-yard breaststroke race. He swam a career-best 55.26 seconds for third place behind defending champion Hayden Zheng of St. Louis Park and Alex Deng of Eden Prairie.
"There were some great swimmers in that race. Sophomore year, tying for fourth, amazing. Junior year I was fifth, this year third, honestly I can't describe how I feel right now. How I feel about this team and what we accomplished. How everyone has done their part. Even the guys that didn't swim today, they cheered us on all night long," Wargin said.
Lund, 16th in the butterfly race in 2019, climbed to fourth place in his final season, a time of 50.40 seconds. He was also 12th in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.57 seconds.
"It was quite a big jump. It came down to just working hard every day, made some small improvements to my technique," said Lund, who also credited his shaved head and mohawk for that added amp to his performance.
Ben Binder, coming off a career-best time of 1:53.62 to reach the championship finals of the 200 individual medley, scored a seventh-place finish in 1:54.39 for the Minnetonka junior.
Knute Wargin won the 500-yard freestyle consolation heat in 4:38.35, adding a 10th-place time in the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.58 seconds.
RUNNER-UP FINISH
Oliver Poitevent was seventh in his state debut as a sophomore in 2019, totaling 349.50 points. A year later, the Skipper junior moved up one spot over the final three dives, finishing second with a score of 378.40.
Stillwater Area senior Josiah Fick was state champion with 362.95 points.
"I honestly had no idea. I just came out to dive and do my best. I just focused on my dives, took it one at a time," Poitevent said. "I had no idea (I placed so high). I was really happy when I found out."
Second at sections, Poitevent was fifth through five dives, gaining two positions to third place through eight dives with a semifinal score of 272.65.
A new coach this season in Sam Freitas, it was about coming together as a team along with senior Jack Eichhorn, who was 10th overall in his first state meet with a score of 343.25.
"I've worked with a lot of new coaches, so I'm used to it. I look at it as gaining a new perspective," Poitevent said. "It was great to have him, pushing each other always."