John Straka figured his night was done. A pair of one-out hits in the ninth inning put the tying runs on base in a 3-1 game on Friday, Sept. 3, in the Class B winners bracket final in Hamburg.
As infielders joined at the mound, Straka wondered who was going to grab the baseball, Chanhassen manager/player Brandon Arnold hours away on the Jordan football coaching staff in Worthington.
Straka, the most valuable player of the 2019 and 2020 state tournament, instead, got a breather, the ball remaining in his hand. A chance to finish off the win.
And while Miesville pulled within 3-2 on a sharp Austin LaDoux single, Straka induced an infield pop up from Mudhen top bat Nate Hammes and a final strikeout, his sixth of the game, on a called strike three.
A breaking ball that froze Miesville hitter Jake Smith.
John Straka finds one more strikeout to send Chanhassen to the Class B championship in Chaska on Sunday night@wch2021 pic.twitter.com/FOfeyM3e22
Chanhassen, the three-time Class B state champions, go for No. 4 at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5m at Chaska's Athletic Park. The Red Birds draw Miesville, which walked off Champlin Park 5-4 in the losers bracket final Saturday in Waconia.
Chanhassen and Miesville represent the last five state champions; the Mudhens victorious in 2016 and 2017, the Red Birds winning in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Miesville needs to beat Chanhassen twice, a second game, if necessary, set for 3 p.m. on Labor Day in Chaska.
Chanhassen, with one infield hit through seven at-bats, down a run, time was running out on the Red Birds.
Justin Arnold's single with one out in the eighth inning seemed harmless at the time, Miesville pitcher Riley Ahern dominating the Chanhassen line-up, but it was a spark.
After Arnold stole second base, on Riley Johnson's chopper to the mound, Ahern's throw went to second base, an attempt to get the lead runner. Both Arnold and Johnson safe on the play.
Following a ground out from Aaron Pfaff, moving both runners into scoring position, Chanhassen drew a pair of walks on 3-2 pitches, Michael Jurgella and Zach Hoffmann laying off balls, to force in the tying run at one.
Ahern, visibly frustrated at the strike zone, exited, eventually exiting the park with an ejection. Miesville reliever Thomas Shogren, inheriting three runners, struggled to find the strike zone as well.
Chanhassen clean-up Ben Livorsi walked to give the Red Birds a 2-1 lead. Justin Anderson took a breaking ball off his foot, resulting in a 3-1 advantage.
Three runs on one hit for Chanhassen in the eighth inning.
Miesville took an early lead, Max Gamm opening the game with a single, stealing second and third base, and scoring on a Matt van der Bosch RBI-fielder's choice. Van der Bosch collected two of the five Mudhen hits.
Straka, in 25 innings pitched, has scattered 17 hits in allowing two runs with three walks and 26 strikeouts with a 3-0 record.
Miesville won 5-4 over Champlin Park on Saturday to advance to its first state championship game since 2018. Max Moris plated Jake Smith with the walk-off run in the ninth inning.
Miesville's Joey Werner and Champlin Park's Sam Riola hit home runs. Werner scored three times with van der Bosch driving in two runs with two hits.
Jacob Dickmeyer threw seven innings with seven strikeouts in the no-decision for Miesville.
Champlin Park beat New Market 4-2 in the first game Class B game of the day on Sept. 4. Riola, 3-for-4 at the plate, pitched all nine innings, surrendering two runs with 10 strikeouts in the LoGator win.