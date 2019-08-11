Two teams open the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Friday, Aug. 16. Chanhassen, of course, is one of them.
One team will play on back-to-back Fridays. One team will play on back-to-back-to-back Fridays. Chanhassen, if it wants to defend its state title, may have to be that one team.
The Red Birds, the top-ranked team in Class B all season, champions of Region 3C, draw Champlin of the Metro Minny League in the opening round of state.
The LoGators are the No. 4 seed out of Region 4.
"I think this is most exciting time of the year. You know, to watch guys commit to something they love. I love watching them compete. They love this time of the year. It's addicting," Chanhassen manager Mike Ralston said.
Ralston wasn't hitting refresh on Twitter Sunday night, anxiously awaiting the Class B brackets.
Whomever Chanhassen faces at state, he feels confident in the line-up the Red Birds will put out.
And why not?
Chanhassen is 25-4 overall. They have lights out starting arms in John Straka, a former St. Paul Saint, and Logan Spitzack and Dominic Reed, key members of the 2018 state champion state staff.
When in a pinch, Miles Nablo and Chris Choles can come out of the bullpen and close the door.
The addition of Michael Jurgella has given Chanhassen a power surge in its line-up. A batting order already stacked with the likes of 2018 State MVP Justin Anderson, Garrett Fischer, Brandon Arnold, and Zach Hoffmann.
Riley Johnson, after a stint in the Northwoods League, will be back in the outfield for Chanhassen.
Though a longer drive to Dassel potentially the first two weekends, Ralston shared no concerns for the challenging Friday schedule.
"The host sites do such a great job treating the guys to a wonderful experience. All of these fields are spectacular. It's the best time of the year. We're hoping to be playing on Labor Day for the third year in a row," the manager said.
IDEAL DRAW
Chaska is making its 36th appearance in the state tournament, its eighth trip in the last decade.
The Cubs' first-round opponent, Anoka, hasn't played at state since 1986. It is only the second time since 1960 for the Bucs as well.
The two teams concluded the first weekend at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 in Dassel.
Chaska was one-and-done in 2018, beaten badly by Moorhead. Getting to the double elimination portion of the bracket in the second weekend is a goal in mind.
The Cubs, 24-game winners, despite a tough July month that included a four-game losing streak -- against teams all in state -- feel good about where they are at.
Pete Ohnsorg and Drake Kilber each have sub-2.00 earned run averages with six wins a piece.
Chase Hentges (.458), Jon Leighton (.385), Matt Halloran (.378), and Tyler Peterson (.373) provide the pop in the line-up for the Cubs.
Mother Nature did in with Region 3B's seeding plans early Saturday.
Just seven outs into the first contest at Storm Red Bird Stadium, Chaska and Eagan were sent to their respective dugouts due to heavy rain. Ten minutes later, baseball was off.
Chanhassen, Chaska and Eagan were awarded the first, second and third seeds, based on regular season finish, into next week's Class B State Tournament.
Chanhassen and Chaska advanced to the seeding games with sweeps of Prior Lake and Burnsville, respectively, Aug. 2 and 4.
ANOTHER CRACK AT A TOP SEED
A year ago, Victoria advanced to the Class B State Tournament in the first season without its late manager, Mike Poppitz.
The Vics drew defending state champion Miesville, exiting in the first round.
Victoria, the No. 4 seed out of Region 3B, gets another top seed in 2019, in Cold Spring at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 in Dassel.
When Victoria's needed a big game from a pitcher this season, look no other than Riley Sweeney.
On Aug. 9 in a state play-in game at home at Poppitz Field, Sweeney came up with his best outing of the season.
One out shy of a shutout, Sweeney's eight strikeout performance, scattering three hits with three walks, in Victoria's 9-2 win over Prior Lake.
Victoria scored in six of eight at-bats, getting four hits from Matt Dolan. Jared Davidson and Joey Costello each had two RBIs with Cole Sweeney reaching base twice with two runs scored.
Eight different Vic players crossed home plate in the region victory.
Victoria is making its sixth state appearance in team history.