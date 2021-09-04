Waconia felt right at home in front of a large Friday night crowd in Chaska, breaking open a third round game with Luxemburg with a five-run seventh inning in a 9-2 victory Sept. 3 at Athletic Park.
The Lakers hit two home runs, including a two-run shot from Jake Hendricks top open the scoring in the fourth inning. Hendricks finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Max Kalenberg, 2-for-4 with two runs scored, added a solo home run for Waconia.
Kodey Simon was dominant for his second straight state start, allowing a single run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings. Draftees Will LaLonde of Mayer and Tanner Luebke of Waconia recorded the final six outs.
Reed Pfannenstein was hurt by walks, seven total, in allowing eight runs (six earned) with nine strikeouts for Luxemburg, which reached the third weekend as the runner-up out of Region 15C.
Waconia returns to its home field in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 against the winner of Maple Lake and Alexandria.
SARTELL 11, BLUFFTON 1
A combined 10 errors in the game, early miscues from Bluffton were the more costly as Sartell scored five times in the opening three frames, adding runs in five of the last six innings in an 11-1 final on Sept. 3 in Waconia.
David Deminsky struck out 13 of 29 batters faced, the lone run scored by the Braves unearned. The Muskies left-hander surrendered just three hits over seven innings in improving to 3-0 in the tournament.
Deminsky has allowed one earned run with 42 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched in three starts.
Bluffton pitcher Jake Dykhoff was ejected after three innings, trailing 5-0 at the time. Justin Dykhoff, in relief, struck out seven batters in four frames.
Cody Partch drove in three runs with Jace Otto going 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Sartell at the plate. Peyton Rondesvedt had one of four hits for the Braves, scoring the lone run.
Sartell faces Sobieski in the quarterfinals at noon on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Waconia.
WATKINS 3, ST. MARTIN 0
Matt Geislinger recorded the 25th no-hitter in Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament history, striking out 15 batters, including the final two outs, as Watkins defeated St. Martin 3-0 in the third round on Sept. 4 in Chaska.
The Martins, which were no-hit in their first state game, yet still won 1-0 over Fergus Falls, became the first team in state baseball history to have no hits in back-to-back state tournament games.
And there it is ...— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) September 4, 2021
A no-hitter for Matt Geislinger of @ClippersWatkins in the @wch2021 state tournament. @MinnBaseball
Final: Watkins 3, St. Martin 0 pic.twitter.com/GUBEF8KF5H
Watkins, which loaded the bases in the first inning, a total of four runners, yet did not score, did score in the third inning. Kevin Kramer singled, stole second and advanced to third base on the throw. Kramer sprinted home on a throw from the pitcher to first base on a come-backer to the mound.
The Clippers added two runs in the eighth inning with Dan Berg and Brenden Ashton reaching base, moving up 90 feet on a Justin Thompson bunt single. Thompson, a Chaska High School graduate, is playing for his fourth state tournament team (Jordan, Chanhassen, Cold Spring, Watkins) after being drafted by Belle Plaine in the Tigers' second-place state finish.
A Carter Block RBI-single and Geislinger sacrifice fly extended the advantage to 3-0 for Watkins.
The Clippers are back in Chaska at 11 a.m. on Sunday against the winner of Young America and St. Patrick. Thompson will get the ball on his old high school field for Watkins.
SOBIESKI 5, DUMONT 0
Dumont and Jordan Roos' run in the state tournament came to a halt in the third round, a 5-0 loss to Sobieski on Sept. 4 in Waconia.
The Saints were making Region 9's first trip to the final weekend in seven years.
Randall draftee Caleb Strack earned his third win of the tournament for Sobieski, a two-hit shutout in the complete game. Strack has two shutouts in the tournament, totaling 33 strikeouts in allowing seven hits, two earned runs in 24 innings.
Four of Sobieski's seven hits were doubles, including a two-RBI, two hit game from Jake Kapphahn. Josh Wenzel reached base three times, scoring every time as well for the Skis.
Roos, coming off a 161-pitch outing in the second weekend, worked six innings, scattering five hits with four strikeouts over six innings of work.
Sobieski draws Sartell in the quarterfinals in Waconia on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon.