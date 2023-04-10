April 6 was a highly anticipated day for high school coaches and teams around Minnesota.
Every two years, the Minnesota State High School League approves competitive section placement for teams, taking into account enrollment and geography. Here is a look at some of the most significant changes for Chaska, Chanhassen, Holy Family and Southwest Christian for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 sports seasons.
Football
Chanhassen and Chaska saw a bit of a shake up in section 2AAAAA, with the tournament field shrinking from six teams to five as New Prague was assigned to section 1AAAA. Previously, the top two seeds in the tournament each earned first-round byes but now the No. 3 seed will also earn a first-round bye while the No. 4 and 5 seeds would face off in the first round of the tournament. The section winner would still need to win at least two games to advance to the Class 5A state tournament.
Four of the eight sections in Class 5A hold just five teams in the tournament field. Class 5A also saw a slight decrease in the number of teams, moving from 47 this past fall to 45.
Holy Family will compete in a new section to kick off new head coach Dan O’Brien’s tenure with the program. The Fire moved from section 2AAA away from defending section champion Watertown-Mayer and 2021 state champion Dassel-Cokato and into section 4AAA. Two of the eight teams now in section 4AAA had winning records last season in Minneapolis North and Concordia Academy. Holy Family last won a section playoff game in 2018.
Basketball
Section 2AAAA saw a shift from eight teams to seven for both boys and girls basketball as Edina moved out of the section in both sports. Now the top seed will earn a first-round bye while the other six teams will continue to play in the first round.
A change like this would have been significant for some of the area teams this season. For example, Chaska was the No. 8 seed in the boys tournament and played eventual section champion Minnetonka in the first round. However, with the subtraction of one team and others moving up, the Hawks would have faced Shakopee in the first round while Chanhassen would have moved up to the No. 5 seed and faced Prior Lake. On the girls side, Chaska would have earned a first-round bye but still would have played the winner between Minnetonka and Chanhassen.
In Class 2A, Holy Family and Southwest Christian return to the same section for girls basketball after the Fire remained in section 5AA while the Stars moved to 2AA. Southwest Christian competed in section 2AA for the last two seasons, reaching the championship game this winter. Holy Family has reached the last two section 5AA championship games, but Southwest Christian reached the section 5AA title match in 2020-21.
Hockey
The only change to section 2AA for boys hockey was the addition of Waconia to make it a nine-team field. At the start of the tournament, the No. 8 and 9 seeds would play a game to determine who would face the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats also moved up from Class A to 2A in girls hockey, but the field remains set at eight as Bloomington Jefferson moved out of the section.
In Class A, Southwest Christian/Richfield moved from section 2A to 4A. Defending section 4A champion Mahtomedi won the Class A state championship this season and has reached the state tournament seven of the last 10 years.
Lacrosse
Southwest Christian is set to move out of section 2 into section 1 for both boys and girls lacrosse. On the girls side, the Stars have had a combined record of 23-6 the past two seasons but only won one section tournament game. The boys team last won a game in 2019.