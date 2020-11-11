Needing a bit more room to be physically distant on National Signing Day for the early period, the west gym at Minnetonka High School was where 15 Skipper student-athletes were celebrated Nov. 11.
Four girls hockey players from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Class AA third-place squads -- all captains -- highlighted the day.
U.S. Hockey World participant Rory Guilday, a defenseman, will have a familiar face next year in Ithaca, New York, in goaltender Brynn Dulac.
Defenseman Hanna Baskin (Minnesota-Duluth) and Kayley Crawford (Harvard) also will play Division I hockey.
Minnetonka girls soccer, which recently captured its third consecutive Section 2AA title, also had four players sign letters of intent.
Lissa Mizutani and Marli Bertagnoli will be reunited at newly-Division I University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Both players were part of a 2018 state championship title.
Skippers' Liv Muehlberg and Avryn List will attend South Dakota and Austin Peay State in Tenneesse as well. Muehlberg had the winning shootout kick in the 2018 upset win over No. 1-ranked Eagan in the state semifinals.
Other Minnetonka student-athletes to sign were girls basketball forward Sophie Haydon (George Washington), three-year varsity starter Kali Engeman (Georgia Tech), lacrosse's Scott Streff (Virginia Military Academy), golfer Ian Meyer (Iowa), baseball pitcher Griffin Witta (Southwestern Community College, Iowa), swimmer Abby Kapeller (Virginia), and gymnast Tori Tatum (Louisiana State University).
Kapeller was a four-time state champion as a junior in the pool in 2019.
Tatum, who competes in the USA Gymnastics program, was first on balance beam and floor exercise, and second on vault and All-American, at the 2019 Women's Junior Olympic National Championships.