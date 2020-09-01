Three loops around Lake Ann Park, a course usually set for the Chanhassen High School alumni/time trials meet, was the perfect route for a season opening dual with the Storm and Chaska Aug. 27.
Ben Scheller (17:28.7) and Isabella Roemer (19:34.8) of Chanhassen won the 5,000-meter races as the Storm claimed the team race as well.
Chanhassen had the top eight girls finishers and 12 of the first 13 across the finish line. Following Roemer were teammates Meghan Pierson (20:42.9), Marissa Long (20:56.9), Jennifer Pierson (22:18.3), Sydney Lang (22:19.9), Ammisalin Gilman (23:01.2), Madeline Hauck (23:17.2), and Gabrielle Bjugan (23:41.3).
Chaska, which ran with one junior, two freshmen, three eighth graders and two seventh graders, got a top time from Sidney Fuhr in 23 minutes, 46.4 seconds.
Other Hawk finishers were Kayleen Cho (25:59.7), Addison Dooley (26:00.4), Katelyn Farm (26:13.6), Mallory Romenesko (26:30.6), Amanda Siemienas (26:31.3), and Sidney Dauwalter (26:52.8).
Of the top-10 boys finishers, six were from the Storm including third through fifth-place finishers Justin Roemer (18:20.5), Cole Donahe (18:32.6) and Andrew Alldredge (18:40.2).
Chaska senior Ethan Leonard was runner-up to Scheller in a time of 17 minutes, 59.1 seconds. Nolan Sutter, in his third season on varsity as a freshman, was sixth overall in 18:47.2.
Joshua Spenler (18:50.8) and Ryan Stratton (19:12.5) were seventh and eighth for Chanhassen with Manjunath Swayampu (19:19.9) and Dylan Austad (19:20) completing the top 10 for Chaska.
WRIGHT COUNTY CONFERENCE
Three of the top six finishers in the boys 4,000-meter Wright County Conference triangular wore the Green and White, including event champion Jaden Lorenz, in a time of 13:54 at Gale Woods Farm on Aug. 27.
Mound-Westonka (32), HFCHS (43) and Hutchinson (49) were in the field.
Fellow Fire seniors Patrick Ricke (15:56) and Greg Stoffel (15:57) were fifth and sixth overall.
Hutchinson and Mound-Westonka tied with 28 points in the girls varsity race.
Holy Family Catholic had three runners in the top 10 led by Ava Mettler in fifth place in 19:52.3.
Teammates Nora Swartzbaugh (20:55) and Regan Donnelly (22:06), both eighth graders, were also in the top 10.
MINNETONKA/EDEN PRAIRIE
Eight of the top-10 finishers came from the Minnetonka girls cross country team including event champion Maya Mor in a 3,000-meter time of 11:40.1 at Round Lake Park on Aug. 29.
The Skippers beat Eden Prairie in the girls dual 21-40.
Kate LeBlanc (12:00.6) and Elizabeth Weider (12:21.6) were second and fifth overall for Minnetonka. Seniors Anna Cherian and Annalise Johnson were sixth and eighth, respectively, in times of 12:26.2 and 12:45.3.
Minnetonka had five boys in the top 10 led by senior Austin Hunter in a time of 10:30.7 for fourth place. He was followed by Nick Gilles (10:44.2) and Josh Keohnen (11:02) in fifth and sixth.
Eden Prairie won the boys dual 21-34.