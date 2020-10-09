Losing its top two runners from 2019, to win a sixth consecutive Metro West Conference boys cross country championship, Chanhassen was going to hand to band together, push each other through.
Separated by three points in last week's Metro West Conference Jamboree with Bloomington Jefferson, the Storm accomplished the victory despite five Jaguars in the top 12.
Along with a top finish from undefeated Ben Scheller, freshman Andrew Allredge ran a time of 17:15.4, giving Chanhassen a 1-2 score at a return to Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista on Oct. 8.
All-conference times from Josh Spenler (17:38.1) and Cole Donahe (17:42.9) in seventh and 10th, as well as a 14th place time from Justin Roemer (18:04.7) gave Chanhassen a 34-39 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
Ryan Stratton (18:12.3) and Tyr Christianson (18:19.3) also had honorable mention times in 18th and 19th places for the Storm.
Chaska, as seeded, was third in the boys team standings with a score of 70.
Ethan Leonard and Nolan Sutter were third and fifth, all-conference times of 17:22.4 and 17:35.9.
Manjunath Swayampu dropped 32 seconds from the jamboree race, improving eight positions for 16th place and an honorable mention finish. Dylan Austad was also 20th in 18:21.5.
Other top times came from Erick Chapman (18:43.2) and Noah Leonard (18:49.9).
A third consecutive meet at Gale Woods Farm is set for Tuesday, Oct 13, the Section 2AA running. Chaska boys run at 10:10 a.m. with the Chanhassen boys at the start line at 12:30 p.m.
RUNNER-UP FINISH
Five runners in the top 10, St. Louis Park outpointed Chanhassen 30-46 for the Metro West Conference girls cross country title Oct. 8.
The Storm had four all-conference runners led by champion Isabella Roemer in a time of 18 minutes, 50.3 seconds. Teammate Meghan Pierson, champion in 2018, was fifth overall in 19:59.7.
Gabrielle Bjugan was ninth (21:06.4) and Madeline Hauck in 15th (21:24.4) also ran all-conference times for Chanhassen, while Sydney Lang (21:34), Tatumn Nyen (21:34.3) and Jennifer Pierson (21:44.3) were honorable mention.
Bloomington Jefferson was third with a team score of 54 with Chaska in fourth at 122.
Ella Long ran an all-conference time of 21:16.7 for the Hawks in 12th place.
Adonai Yidnekachew (22:25) and Katelyn Farm (22:30), both eighth graders, followed in 23rd and 26th places with Noella Ross (23:04.3) and Kayleen Cho (23:18.7) up next for Chaska.
The Hawks compete at 2:50 p.m. in the Section 2AA Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13 with Chanhassen in the last pod at 5:10 p.m.