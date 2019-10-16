Zach Long and Nick Scheller were right with each other as eighth graders, placing fourth and fifth in their first Metro West Conference Championships in 2015.
Their effort, along with others, helped Chanhassen win the title by 26 points.
Storm boys head coach Andy Powell said then,
"Zach and Nick are not one-hit-wonders either. They are real deal talent and work hard every day and have great racing instincts. In my coaching career I’ve only had a handful of kids with as much talent as they are showing at this stage of their careers."
On Oct. 15, back at Hyland Greens Golf Course for the conference championships, Scheller and Long added a fifth league title in their time, claiming the first two positions across the finish line.
Chanhassen put up a point total of 36 with six runners in the top 15. Bloomington Jefferson was second with 59 points followed by Chaska with 89.
Scheller was nearly 90 seconds faster than his first conference meet, a winning time of 15:49.9. It was his third straight Metro West individual victory and the fourth consecutive for the Storm program (Torin Christianson 2016).
Long earned his fourth all-conference honors, a comfortable second-place time of 16:33.5.
"This incredible dynamic duo have been scorching cross country courses since they burst on the scene together five years ago as eighth graders. Two amazing young men who daily show what champions are truly made of. Thank you Nick Scheller and Zach Long," said Powell, a proud coach.
Ben Scheller moved up one spot over the final few meters, placing sixth in 17:21.1. Joining the trio on the all-conference team were eighth grader Joshua Spenler (17:53.6) and Tyr Christianson (17:59.8) in 13th and 14th places.
Cole Donahe was all-conference honorable mention, claiming the 15th spot across the finish line in 18:04.5.
Chanhassen had five of the first seven runners in the JV race, a championship victory for the team and junior Alex Eidem.
A three-team race for the girls title, host Bloomington Jefferson had four runners in the top eight, edging defending champion St. Louis Park 32-41 for the championship.
Chanhassen scored 49 points to place third overall.
Eighth grader Jennifer Pierson continued her strong season, a fourth-place time of 20:23.6. Her sister, Meghan, the defending champion, showed a courageous effort in placing sixth.
Sitting in third place, well back from leaders Megan Lee of Bloomington Jefferson and Jersey Miller of St. Louis Park, Meghan Pierson fell on the second lap. She was able to get back on her feet, outkicking three runners over the final 100 meters to earn the all-conference time of 20:39.6.
Marissa Long (20:54.2) and Ammi Gilman (21:14.3) also added all-conference placings in 10th and 12th. Rachel Gallagher completed the team score in 17th place in 21:29.7.
Next up is the Section 2AA Meet at Gale Woods Farm on Thursday, Oct. 24.