Cross country runners hear all the time, "Every place counts. Every runner matters." On Oct. 14, the Edina girls cross country found out it's not just talk, winning the Section 6AA title at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
The Hornets tied Lake Conference champion Minnetonka, the top two teams in Class AA, with identical scores of 48. Edina's sixth runner, was three positions and nine seconds ahead of the Skippers' sixth runner, breaking the tie.
Edina and Minnetonka had 10 of the top 15 runners in the field including runner-up Maya Mor of the Skippers, who was second to Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky in a time of 18 minutes, five seconds.
Ella Graham (18:52.6) and Kate LeBlanc (19:10) were sixth and 11th for Minnetonka followed closely by Elizabeth Weider (19:18.4) and Avery Marasco-Johnson (19:25.1) in 14th and 15th places.
Minnetonka, fourth in the boys Section 6AA race, ahead of Wayzata by three points, 102-105, had the individual champion in sophomore Nick Gilles in a winning time of 16:12.2.
Robbinsdale Armstrong beat Eden Prairie 49-50 for the boys team title.
Josh Koehnen crossed the finish line in eighth place for the Skippers, a time of 16:36.3 for the senior. Fellow 12th graders Fausto Chongmemije (17:23.7) and Austin Hunter (17:31.4) added top-30 times.
SECTION 4A
Elite performances from Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian -- senior Jaden Lorenz and junior Owen Seltz -- in a normal year would have produced state qualifying races.
Lorenz (17:01.4) and Seltz (17:57.4) were fourth and 14th overall at the Section 4A Meet on Oct. 13 at Highland Executive Golf Course in St. Paul. Seltz was the eighth and final "state qualifier."
The Minnesota State High School League is not sponsoring a state meet this fall.
It was the first state qualifying performance from a Fire boy since 2015. Additionally, Lorenz was the highest placing boy runner in program history in Section 4A, and the first all-section runner since Kendra Franck in 2017.
Southwest Christian, with four runners in the top 26, posted a program-best fourth place finish with a score of 120. Holy Family Catholic was fifth at 135.
Zachery Kaupp (18:26.9), Chris Evans (18:45.6) and Brandon Mosley (18:51.5) were 21st, 25th and 26th for the Stars, which return its top five runners next fall.
Seniors Greg Stoffel and Patrick Ricke of Holy Family Catholic, returning from injury, capped their careers with times of 18:30.2 and 18:57.4 for 22nd and 29th places.
Sophomore Ava Mettler also placed eighth among individual state qualifiers for Holy Family Catholic, 13th overall, in a career-best 22:20.7 in the first pod of the section meet.
Ellie Marschall was the Fire's last state qualifier in 2018.
Senior Taylor Scott, eight seconds back, 16th overall in 22:28.2, was the top finisher for Southwest Christian.
Nora Swartzbaugh (22:51.1) and Regan Donnelly (23:03.4) were next for the Fire followed by Selah Uplegger (23:25.1) and Leihanah Weinacht (23:59.2) for the Stars.