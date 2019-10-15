Four runners in the top 18, Holy Family Catholic moved up in the Wright County Conference Championships from years past, a third-place boys finish Oct. 15 at Baker National Golf Course.
The Fire had a score of 79 in the East Division league meet. Delano edged New Prague by a single point, 59-60, for the boys title.
Patrick Ricke and Ben Fink worked together to lead Holy Family Catholic in seventh and eighth places, times of 17:48.7 and 17:49.1 for all-conference finishes. Tyler Franck was 13th in 18:08.8.
Jaden Lorenz also had a top-20 finish in a time of 18:15.9 for 18th place.
Holy Family Catholic had three runners in the girls varsity race led by Ava Mettler in 20th place in 22:39.9 in her first season competing on the high school team for the Fire.
Morgan Franck (23:52.2) and Danielle Sutcliffe (24:37.2) were also in the competition for Holy Family Catholic.
The Section 4A Meet is Thursday, Oct. 24, a new location of Highland Golf Course in St. Paul.
MINNESOTA RIVER CONFERENCE
Southwest Christian placed sixth in both the boys and girls standings of the Minnesota River Conference Championships Oct. 15 at Montgomery National Golf Course.
Mason Beise was the program's top finisher in 11th place with a season-best time of 17:28.
Personal records were common for the Stars as Owen Seltz ran 18:11 with Brandon Mosley dropping 30 seconds from his best time in 18:29.
Taylor Scott ran a season-best time of 22:22 followed by teammate Trinity Streed one second back, a personal record by nearly two minutes. Every girl on the Stars girls roster set season-bests in the meet.
