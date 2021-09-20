Isabella Roemer and Marissa Long were ahead of the field, running times of 18:33.1 and 18:39.2 for Chanhassen in placing first and second overall at the Metro Invitational at Eden Prairie's Round Lake Park Sept. 18.
The Storm were sixth as a team with a score of 133. St. Paul Highland Park was team champion with Wayzata in second place.
For Roemer, in her first victory of the season, had a mile pace time of 5:59.
Tatumn Nyen (21:07), Madeline Hauck (21:32) and Ebony Harris (22:34) were 37th, 42nd and 55th for the Storm.
In the boys race, a split of 54 seconds between the first and fifth runners, Chanhassen was eighth with a team score of 187.
Jaxon McDonald continued to pace the Storm, running 22nd overall in 17 minutes, 22 seconds.
Colin Scheller (17:56) and Jack Olson (18:04) were 39th and 42nd with Gabriel Korzenowski in 47th place in 18:08. Joseph Struthers completed the team score in 49th place in 18:14.3.
Chaska's boys team edged the Storm by two team points in seventh place with 185 led by another top-10 performance from Nolan Sutter, who was sixth overall in 16 minutes, 38.2 seconds.
Dylan Austad (17:54) and Eric Chapman (18:02) were next in 36th and 41stn places. Freshman Casey Schaal (18:23), Noah Leonard (18:33) and Isaac Chock (18:33) followed for Chaska.
The Hawks had four girls in the top 50, placing eighth overall, led by Katelyn Farm in 34th place in 21 minutes, two seconds.
Freshman Sidney Fuhr (21:31) and Adonai Yidnekachew (21:48) were 41st and 43rd with Noella Ross taking 45th in 21:54. Addison Dooley and Yabbi Yidnekachew had times of 22:26 and 22:39.
Next up for Chaska is a meet in Buffalo Sept. 23 with Chanhassen heading to the Roy Griak Invite in Lauderdale on Sept. 24.
DELANO INVITATIONAL
With five boys runners in the top 11, led by senior Chris Evans, Southwest Christian placed second of five teams at the Delano Invitational on Sept. 16 at Lake Rebecca Park.
Evans ran a time of 18 minutes, 49 seconds, over 5,000 meters to place third.
Wyatt Wersinski (19:04), Zachery Kaupp (19:23) and Brandon Mosley (19:29) were sixth through eighth overall with Owen Seltz crossing the finish line in 19:46 for 11th place.
Delano won the meet with four of the top five runners, a score of 21.
In the girls varsity race, Lauren Stephens was sixth overall in 22 minutes, 34 seconds for Southwest Christian, which was fourth in the team standings with 96 points.
Zoe Jones and Riley Rodriguez added top-20 times of 27:56 and 28:33.