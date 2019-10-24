Ben Scheller knew Chanhassen would be right there in the hunt for a team qualification to state. If not, he knew what he needed to do to get there individually.
The Storm junior ran a sub-17 minute time of 16:52, placing 12th in the Section 2AA Meet on Oct. 24 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Scheller was one of the top-eight individual qualifiers heading to the Class AA State Cross Country Meet Nov. 2.
"It was a good day. Obviously our goal was to make it as a team. Maybe it was going to be realistic, maybe not. We felt like we'd be right there," Scheller said. "I knew what I had to do. I just had to make sure I was running where I need to run."
Scheller ran a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds, on the same course on a warm day in the season opener. His mindshift changed a bit this time around.
"When you look at my times, I'm running my first mile pretty consistently this season and then there's a small drop-off the last two miles. I just felt like I could go out as hard as I could and just keep it going as long as I could," he said.
Feeling good still at the halfway point, Scheller said he pushed himself to the limit.
Despite three runners in the top 12 including seniors Nick Scheller and Zach Long in the top two spots, Chanhassen was third in the team standings with a score of 98.
Buffalo earned a three-peat with the boys title with 62 points followed by Mankato East with 82. Worthington was fourth with a score of 100.
It was the first one-two finish at sections for Nick Scheller and Long since their freshman year in 2016. Ironically that was the first varsity win for Nick Scheller, ranked No. 3 in Class AA.
After a pair of runner-up finishes to Isaac Basten of Buffalo in 2017 and 2018, Nick Scheller was back on top, a dominating race win in 15 minutes, 39 seconds.
Long was second by eight-tenths of a second over Adam Koller of Worthington in 16:02.1 for the runner-up position. It is the fourth time to state for Long; fifth for Nick Scheller. Long lost his sophomore season to a foot injury.
Three other Chanhassen runners were in the top 50 in Tyr Christianson (17:49.5), Cole Donahe (17:55.4) and Joshua Spenler (18:00.3.).
For Ben Scheller, having an older brother on the team is something that has always been. Something he doesn't underestimate the impact it's had on him.
"It's amazing. Training with him, knowing he's there for me, wants me to do well. Nick, Zach, Torin Christianson before, those guys, they push the rest of us every day to be better. Nick obviously knows what's he doing, so you just follow what he says and what he does," Ben Scheller said.
Instead of being a spectator at the St. Olaf College state course in Northfield on Nov. 2, Ben Scheller will get one more run in. Still, his mind may wander. How is Nick doing?
Nick Scheller figures to be right up there among the top finishers. He and Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park have been the best two runners this fall. Paleen has beaten Scheller twice by four seconds.
"It's going to be close," Ben said. "I think it's going to come down to those two."
TEAM COMES TOGETHER
There was Marshall and then there was unknown. Which team would step up and claim the second girls spot to state out of Section 2AA?
The boost from the return of sophomore Isabella Roemer, out since the first meet of the season, was enough for Chanhassen to place runner-up with a score of 103.
Waconia (126), Buffalo (141), Shakopee (142) and Jordan (143) were top contenders.
Chanhassen had four runners in the top 25 with Meghan Pierson leading the way in fourth place in 19:35.4. A challenging conference championship race, Pierson ran a comfortable pace, qualifying for her fourth consecutive state meet.
Behind her is where the real fun happened.
Marissa Long, the younger sister of Zach, placed 12th in 20:03.9 while Roemer returned in a time of 20:20.8 for 17th place. Jennifer Pierson was 24th in 20:41.4.
One more runner needed.
When Ammisalin Gilman crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 19 seconds, a placing of 46th place, Chanhassen was going to state.
It is the first team qualification to state since 2013.
The Class AA State Meet in Northfield on Nov. 2 starts with the girls race at 10 a.m. and the boys beginning at 11 a.m.