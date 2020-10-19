Isabella Roemer was coming off a successful freshman season on the track for Chanhassen High School, so naturally she pushed herself in anticipation of the fall cross country season in 2019.
Pushed herself too much.
"My training over the summer definitely looked much different. I learned I needed to go easy on my easy days," Roemer said. The summer of 2019, running daily with her brother, Justin, now a senior, a stress fracture developed. The injury caused her to miss most of her sophomore season.
Roemer did return for sections, finishing 17th in a time of 20 minutes, 20.8 seconds, helping Chanhassen place second in the girls standings and a trip to state.
Fast forward a year, healthy, summer training spent with Storm team leaders Meghan Pierson and Marissa Long, and Roemer was ahead of the pack all season culminating with a Metro West Conference individual title (18:50.2) and a Section 2AA title Oct. 13 on the same Gale Woods Farm course in a time of 18:39.
Four of the top-five runners for Chanhassen ran faster times than the 2019 section meet, and the Storm had three runners in the top-10, outpointing No. 11-ranked Marshall 74-85 for second place.
Waconia, with three runners in the top six, four in the top 13, won the meet with a score of 48.
"The season looked different, but I think we valued every practice, every run. After losing the track and field season no one ever took anything for grant it," Roemer said. A second-place team finish, like the boys team earlier in the day, was another program-defining moment.
"This season was one in which we took the time to emphasize with our athletes how lucky we were to be able to continue to do our sport, practice together each day and still get to compete. We made it the entire season without any huge hiccups or incidents and everyone remained healthy! That’s a huge win!" Chanhassen girls cross country coach Anita Woodrow said. "We went into it not knowing what it would be like, but once we got started, the team just went to work and adapted to the 'new' way of doing things this season. They put the team first in all they did to stay healthy, work hard and compete at their highest."
Roemer, with five sub-19 minute times this fall, including a personal-best 18:31 in a Metro West Conference triangular in September, said the new running position, out in front of the pack, brought out a new mentality in her.
"I was more in control. When you don't have those runners right next to you to push you, you have to find something inside of yourself to push yourself," Roemer said.
Roemer's inner-motivation was evident throughout the section line-up.
"When you race in the format of only being able to have three to four teams on a line, you have to stress to the kids that they aren’t only racing with those in their race, but the ones that competed in the hours before. Every place and second counts when compiling the results. We had kids kicking down that final stretch of Gale Woods Farm passing an athlete here and there. Those places mattered and helped us to a runner-up finish!" Woodrow said.
Freshman Marissa Long, returning to the line-up, was seventh for Chanhassen in a section personal-record time of 19:46.5 followed by senior captain Meghan Pierson in 20:03.4.
Pierson, a multi-time state qualifier, a former Metro West Conference champion, passed the torch per say to Roemer this season. Her impact, on Roemer, on the team, was never lost.
"It was so amazing to have her by my side. Meghan is such a great team leader. She puts her heart into every workout. We are really going to miss her next season. It won't be the same without her," Roemer said.
Chanhassen had four other runners with seventh places, including team scorers Gabrielle Bjugan (21:08.8) and Madeline Hauck (21:15.6) in 28th and 29th places. Jennifer Pierson (21:28.3) and Sydney Lang (21:35.8) were 32nd and 34th.
"This year may be crazy and look different in all aspects, but this team showed that even with odds working against us, we can still make great gains with focus, determination and tenacity. I am so proud of all of them!" Woodrow said.
BACK TO "STATE"
If Chanhassen boys cross country coach Andy Powell was near the finish line at the Section 2AA Meet on Oct. 13, watching the clock tick had to feel endless.
17:30.
17:40.
17:50.
After Storm senior Ben Scheller finished second in the final of five boys pod races, a time of 16:35, came five Buffalo runners. Then second and third Mankato East runners.
Then around the greenhouse emerged freshman Andrew Allredge (18:01.6), followed by senior Justin Roemer (18:06.7). Freshman Josh Spenler and senior Tyr Christianson were next in 18:10.5 and 18:11.4. A pack of Chanhassen runners between 25th and 32nd.
Tabulated scores showed the Storm in second place -- one spot better than 2019 -- as Chanhassen put up 118 points to 132 for Delano. Buffalo, with five runners in the top 15, scored 45 for the section title.
Only Andrew Johnson of Mankato East was better than Scheller, a winning time of 16:16.6. Scheller was 17 seconds faster than his 12th-place section time in 2019.