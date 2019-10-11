Eden Prairie the runaway champion in the boys Lake Conference Championships at Gale Woods Farm Oct. 10, the battle for second place was tight.
A five-point gap between second and fourth places, Minnetonka, ranked No. 11 in the latest polls, prevailed, a score of 90.
No. 8 Hopkins was one point back at 91 followed by unranked Wayzata at 95. Edina, No. 5 in the state, was sixth in the standings with a score of 111.
Eden Prairie claimed the boys title with four runners in the top-eight with 38 points.
Max Lauerman, Minnetonka senior, was second overall in a season-best time of 16:07.6. Wayzata's Shuayb Hussein crossed the finish line in first place at 16:04.4.
Reese Thompson (16:48.5) and Harry Koeppen (17:00.5) were 11th and 17th for the Skippers with Josh Koehnen in 28th in 17:31.9.
Edina and Wayzata, ranked No. 2 and 3 in Class AA, went 1-2 in the girls standings with scores of 48 and 53. Minnetonka was third with 75 points.
Kate LeBlanc rounded out the top 10 for the Skippers in a time of 19:20.2. Teammate Ella Graham was one spot back in 19:25.6 with Anna Cherian (19:30.3) and Elizabeth Weider (19:38.5) also in the top 20.
Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata won the meet by 16 seconds in 18:09. The freshman is ranked No. 2 in state.
The Section 6AA Meet is back at Gale Woods Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The girls begin at 3:45 p.m. with the boys at 4:15 p.m.