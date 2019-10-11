Tonka CC - Lauerman
Minnetonka’s Max Lauerman was runner-up in the Lake Conference Championships Oct. 10.

 Photo by Tom Schardin, Savage Pacer

Eden Prairie the runaway champion in the boys Lake Conference Championships at Gale Woods Farm Oct. 10, the battle for second place was tight.

A five-point gap between second and fourth places, Minnetonka, ranked No. 11 in the latest polls, prevailed, a score of 90.

No. 8 Hopkins was one point back at 91 followed by unranked Wayzata at 95. Edina, No. 5 in the state, was sixth in the standings with a score of 111.

Eden Prairie claimed the boys title with four runners in the top-eight with 38 points.

Max Lauerman, Minnetonka senior, was second overall in a season-best time of 16:07.6. Wayzata's Shuayb Hussein crossed the finish line in first place at 16:04.4.

Reese Thompson (16:48.5) and Harry Koeppen (17:00.5) were 11th and 17th for the Skippers with Josh Koehnen in 28th in 17:31.9.

Edina and Wayzata, ranked No. 2 and 3 in Class AA, went 1-2 in the girls standings with scores of 48 and 53. Minnetonka was third with 75 points.

Kate LeBlanc rounded out the top 10 for the Skippers in a time of 19:20.2. Teammate Ella Graham was one spot back in 19:25.6 with Anna Cherian (19:30.3) and Elizabeth Weider (19:38.5) also in the top 20.

Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata won the meet by 16 seconds in 18:09. The freshman is ranked No. 2 in state.

The Section 6AA Meet is back at Gale Woods Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The girls begin at 3:45 p.m. with the boys at 4:15 p.m.

