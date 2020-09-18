With four runners in the top 10, including champion Maya Mor, Minnetonka girls cross country captured the Lake Conference Jamboree at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie Sept. 18.
The event featured all seven league members running in pods of two and three.
Minnetonka, when all times were compared, put up a score of 30. Wayzata and Edina were second and third with final scores of 52 and 66.
Mor won the meet by three seconds over Abbey Nechanicky of Eden Prairie in 17 minutes, 43.3 seconds.
Kate LeBlanc (18:21.5), Ella Graham (18:23.9) and Elizabeth Weider (18:48.8) were fourth, fifth and ninth, respectively, for the Skippers.
Minnetonka had three of the five fastest boys times including champion Josh Koehen and runner-up Nick Gillis in 16:10.2 and 16:11.7. Teammate Austin Hunter was fifth in a time of 16:25.5.
Eden Prairie won the boys title with 55 points followed by Wayzata and Minnetonka with 65 and 71 points.
MINNESOTA RIVER CONFERENCE
With seven runners in the top 10, Southwest Christian, hosting its first-ever cross country meet, won the boys race in a Minnesota River Conference triangular at Carver Park Reserve in Victoria Sept. 17.
The Stars put up 29 points followed by Norwood Young America (34) and Le Sueur-Henderson (73).
Owen Seltz put up Southwest Christian's fastest time in 18:01.25 for third place. Wyatt Wercinski (19:10.51), Caden Winters (19:13.18), Chris Evans (19:17.17) and Brandon Mosley (19:19.37) were fifth through eighth.
Southwest Christian was second in the girls race with 40 points led by Taylor Scott in a runner-up time of 22:38.11. Le Sueur-Henderson was the team leader with a score of 24.
Sydney Kaupp (24:02.91), Cierra Larson (24:14.14) and Leihanah Weinacht (24:16.41) was seventh through ninth for the Stars.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Jaden Lorenz ran a runner-up time of 17 minutes, 11.9 seconds, for Holy Family Catholic at a Wright County Conference triangular at Cedar Lake Farm near New Prague.
The Fire boys edged Jordan 51-56 for second place behind the Trojans (26).
Wyatt Persful added his first top-10 time of 18:38, a season-best, for Holy Family Catholic.
Ava Mettler ran a season-best time as well, 22:45.2, for 11th place to lead the Fire girls team. Teammates Nora Swartzbough (22:58.5) and Regan Donnelly (23:02.5) followed in 12th and 13th places.