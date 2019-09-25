Meghan Pierson charged down the homestretch, crossing the finish line ahead of the large varsity and junior varsity field at the Jaguar Challenge at Bloomington's Hyland Greens Golf Course.
The Chanhassen junior's title from 2018 defended, her first victory of 2019.
First across the finish line, the last among Chanhassen varsity runners to leave.
Helping teammates get to their feet on a hot and grueling running day. Dousing water to cool them down. When one was in a safe spot to sit down, Pierson went to help another.
She even helped Chaska runner Gabby Bjugan, overcome in the heat, to a trainer and coaches.
That's just who she is. In addition to being a talented runner.
Pierson was eager for the cross country season after missing the track season with an injury. There's the physical side of the injury, and there's the mental part in recovery.
"I did a lot of swimming. A lot of core training. I actually joined a summer track program to keep me accountable. I put in a lot of training over the summer, making sure I had the miles, I had the core strength so it didn't happen again. It was about making sure I got back to where I was," Pierson said.
A quick start from Edina's Mary Velner didn't pull Pierson from her original game plan. She worked with a pack of four runners around the first lap, slowly making up ground.
Over the last mile she and Bloomington Jefferson freshman Megan Lee eventually caught up, a race to the finish line going to Pierson.
"Our coach, (Anita) Woodrow, said to try and have a conservative first mile. It was definitely conservative, there wasn't a lot of speed there in the start. I thought the Edina girl went out a little fast, and I was right, she kind of started to fall back," Pierson said. "I sat with I think Megan from Jefferson, she and I really worked well together to get caught back up to her. It wasn't so much about speed today, but more about strategy."
After a trio of top-10 finishes to start the season, including a runner-up placing in a shortened Run of the Lakes Invitational in Waconia Sept. 17, getting the first victory felt good.
"I hope so," said Pierson of whether it means she's back. "It feels really good. It was a really long finish, but it feels good."
Chanhassen was fourth of 20 teams with a score of 106. Edina, running its JV team, won the event (67 points) followed by Owatonna (77) and Shakopee (88).
The Storm's Marissa Long registered her top finish of the season, placing ninth in 21 minutes, 8.5 seconds.
Rachel Gallagher in 27th place (22:05.6), Jennifer Pierson, Meghan's sister, in 34th place (22:21.6) and Madeline Hauck in 35th place (22:21.8) completed the team score for Chanhassen.
SECOND VICTORY
Chanhassen had two of the top-three finishers in the boys 5K race including champion Nick Scheller, who defended his 2018 title in a big way Sept. 24.
The Storm senior set a course record in a time of 16 minutes, 3.3 seconds.
Scheller held off a strong challenge from Bloomington Jefferson's Colden Longley, son of former Chaska boys head coach Jesse Longley, by more than three seconds.
Zach Long ran a comfortable third place in 16:44.6, leading the Storm to a runner-up team finish behind host Bloomington Jefferson, 53 to 92.
Ben Scheller added a third top finish for the Storm in 12th place in 17:38.7. There was a considerable gap to Justin Roemer in 37th place and Tyr Christianson in 39th place, times of 18:22 and 18:28.
IMPROVING FINISHES
Chaska had its best team finish of the season, the boys placing fifth with a score of 194. Ethan Leonard continued to shine, running near the front on the first lap, placing sixth in 17 minutes, 23 seconds.
Nolan Sutter added his best placing of the season in 16th place (17:49.6) -- the fastest eighth grader in the varsity field -- followed by seniors Tyler Scherbing (18:43.9) and Derek Wendland (18:56.4) in 52nd and 58th places.
Dylan Austad rounded out the team score with a time of 19:08.9.
For the Chaska girls, a ninth-place team finish among 20 teams came with a score of 331, just ahead of Burnsville and St. Louis Park.
Lillie Powell continued to raise up her game, leading the Hawks in a time of 23 minutes, 11.5 seconds. Kate Perrill (23:30) and Gabby Bjugan (23:41) followed for Chaska.
Brianna Loosbrock (24:24) and Amanda Siemienas (24:35) were in the top-80 as well out of 148 varsity runners.
Chaska and Chanhassen compete in the Victoria Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Chaska Par 30.