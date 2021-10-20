Marissa Long was unable to race in the Metro West Conference Championships in 2020, a split event with three pods of runners. A temporary venue change at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
After securing honorable mention in the conference meet in 2019 as an eighth grader, Long was longing for another chance at Hyland Greens course in Bloomington Oct. 19.
A continued chance to prove 2021 is her breakout year.
A 36-second victory over Megan Lee of Bloomington Jefferson showed Long is where she belongs, at the top.
Long became the third Chanhassen champion in three years (Meghan Pierson 2018; Izzy Roemer 2020), posting a career-best time of 18 minutes, 32.88 seconds in the championship run.
"This year I've felt stronger than I've ever felt before, especially training alongside Izzy all of these years. I think her and I push each other really well. We see improvements together," Long said.
Long's arrival started about a year ago at the Section 2AA Meet, a seventh-place finish that would have sent her to state not only as a team qualifier, but as an individual qualifier.
She ran step-for-step with Roemer last spring on the track, giving the Storm a formidable 1-2 punch in distance races.
But this cross country season is where Long has put some distance behind her, steadily improving, making the Class AAA poll multiple weeks, as high as No. 5 on Oct. 4.
"Today I tried a new strategy of getting out faster. In the past, I've found that no matter what I run I find myself tiring around the 2-mile mark, so I might as well try and be faster early on and see if I can lower my time there," Long said.
While being Zach's little sister was cute for a while -- Zach a multi-time state qualifier in cross country and track, and now running at the University of North Dakota -- Marissa is making cute the name for herself this season.
Next stop? The Section 2AAA Meet at Gale Woods Farm on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A place she ran fourth among the best of the best in the section just weeks ago. Long is ready for a repeat performance, or more.
"It feels great, having my team behind me," Long said. "We're going to run against some good teams, some good runners, it's going to be a challenge to qualify, but I know we can do it."
Chanhassen, behind a pair of top finishes, Roemer, the defending champion, taking third in 19:11.92, was in the team title hunt.
The difference coming in the split between the first and fifth runner, a gap of 3:39 for the Storm, while 2:42 for the Jaguars. The point total favored Bloomington Jefferson 61-66.
Chanhassen, also runner-up in 2020, had four athletes earn all-conference, including Tatumn Nyen (20:56.4) and Madeline Hauck (21:09.5) in 11th and 16th places.
The fifth score came from seventh grader Eliana Lindquist in 22:12.4.
With three classes in cross country, the section field will look much different with No. 1 Minnetonka, No. 2 Edina and No. 5 Prior Lake joining Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Shakopee, and Eden Prairie.
Boys varsity takes off at 3:40 p.m. with the girls following at 4:10 p.m.
STREAK ENDED
Before Tuesday, no other boys team in the Metro West Conference had ever won a league title besides the 7-time victorious Chanhassen Storm.
And while the streak ended, Chanhassen placing third, it was an effort that rivaled any before it.
"Truly proud of that team effort. So many challenges for that group all season long and they never backed down from a single one! What coach could ask for more? I believe we call that Chan Strong," Chanhassen boys coach Andy Powell said on Twitter.
A season full of injuries, Chanhassen was not only at full strength for the conference meet, but many posted personal-best times, or were close on an unseasonable warm day.
The Storm had three all-conference runners in Colin Scheller in 10th place (17:34.8), Jaxon McDonald in 12th place (17:44.8) and Jack Olson in 18th place (17:52).
Chanhassen finished third in the team standings with 111 points, ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret, New Prague, Waconia, and Chaska.
Bloomington Jefferson, which had runners move up, not fall back in the race, edged newcomer Orono, 57-61, for the team victory.
Chanhassen, which won the JV team championship, also got top runs from Cole Donahe (18:17.8 - all-conference honorable mention) and Andrew Colleran (18:44) followed by seniors Gabe Korzenowski (18:51.9) and Ryan Stratton (19:00).
Carlos Nugent won the JV race by 32 seconds over teammate Owen Slinde in a 5K time of 18:52.
JUST NOT THEIR DAY
Chaska, hoping to be in that top three in the boys race, were off their normal pace a bit, finishing seventh with a score of 134.
While Nolan Sutter battled upfront, posting his best Metro West Conference Championship finish in third place -- in a time of 17:04.46, well off his 16:30 average -- the next pack of Hawks were a bit more distant.
Eric Chapman (18:12.2) and Casey Schaal (18:18.4) earned all-conference honorable mention in 24th and 30th places followed by Noah Leonard (18:21.3) and the team's lone top-seven senior finisher in Dylan Austad (18:45).
In the girls varsity race, Katelyn Farm moved up in the field throughout the final 2,000 meters, claiming an all-conference position in 15th place, a time of 21:08.35.
Three teammates -- Addison Dooley (21:48.5), Adonai Yidnekachew (21:48.8) and Noella Ross (21:49.1) -- added all-conference honorable mention times in 25th through 27th places.
Lilly Sutter and Kayleen Cho were next for Chaska in 22:28 and 22:30.
The Hawks were sixth of nine complete teams, a score of 132, just two points outside of the top-five.
WRIGHT COUNTY CONFERENCE
Delano claimed the Wright County Conference East Division titles in both boys and girls cross country on Oct. 19 in Jordan. The Tigers won the championships by a combined 18 points over runner-up Mound-Westonka.
Southwest Christian, without one of its top runners, Owen Seltz, was fourth of six teams.
Zachery Kaupp missed the top-10 by tenths of a second in a time of 18:11.2 for the Stars. Chris Evans added an 18th-place time of 18:40.5 followed by Zion Buck (18:58), Brandon Mosley (18:59) and Joshua Daun (19:09) in the top-25.
Southwest Christian, fifth in the girls team standings, had a top finish of 16th place from Lauren Stephens, a 5K time of 21:50.4.
Leihanah Weinacht (24:48), Mallory Maas (24:58), Zoe Jones (25:35), and Riley Rodriguez (25:48) completed the score for the Stars.
Holy Family Catholic had just one female runner in Danielle Sutcliffe, who placed 24th in a time of 24:15.4.
Dylan Spalding ran the fastest split for the Fire boys, one of two sub 20-minute times on the team along with Aaron Hesse (19:47) in 19:30.7. Matt Santini (20:30), Grant Hayes (20:39) and William Fiedler (20:43) were the next three runners across the finish line for Holy Family Catholic.