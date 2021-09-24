How good are the second-ranked Minnetonka girls cross country team?
Like all seven runners one-by-one finishing ahead of the field at the Buffalo Bison Invitational Sept. 23 at Buffalo Heights Golf Course.
The Skippers posted a perfect score of 15, ahead of four other teams, including runner-up Becker (66) and Chaska (84).
Claire Cashman and Ella Graham went one-two for Minnetonka in times of 19:08 and 19:09 followed by Kate LeBlanc (19:36), Elizabeth Weider (19:45), Abby Downin (19:53), Avery Marasco-Johnson (19:55), and Kyra Martin (20:03).
The nearest competitior was more than a minute back.
Katelyn Farm and Sidney Fuhr led the way for Chaska in 10th and 12th places, times of 21:35 and 21:52, respectively. Adonai Yidnekachew (22:12), Noella Ross (22:30) and Addison Dooley (22:42) completed the Hawks' team score, which was made up of three freshmen and two eighth graders.
Monticello edged Buffalo 44-46 for the boys team title with Chaska tying Prior Lake with a team score of 77, winning the tie-breaker of the faster sixth runner, Maxwell Rain, by one position.
Nolan Sutter ran a sub-17 minute time of 16:49.7 to place fourth overall for Chanhassen in the 5,000-meter race.
Three Hawks -- Dylan Austad, Noah Leonard and Eric Chapman -- were separated by two seconds, 18:23 to 18:25, in 17th through 19th places. Freshman Casey Schaal supplied the fifth time in 18:50 for 22nd place.
CATY DELWICHE INVITATIONAL
With three runners in the top 10, a fourth in 12th place, Holy Family Catholic's boys cross country team scored a four-point win over Sibley East in the seven-team Caty Delwiche Invitational in Glencoe on Sept. 23.
Dylan Spalding (19:06), Matt Santini (19:07) and Aaron Hesse (19:08) all ran in a pack, placing seventh, eighth and 10th for the Fire. William Fiedler was right behind in a time of 19:19 for 12th place with the fifth time coming from Grant Hayes in 20:17.
Holy Family Catholic, with 10 total runners in the boys races, had five and five in the varsity and JV meets, taking second through sixth in a winning JV team effort.
Ava Mettler (22:49) and Danielle Sutcliffe (24:52) were 12th and 26th in the girls varsity race for the Fire, which had four girls compete, two in JV, including the winner Georgia Wilson.