Five runners in the top 22 led fifth-ranked Minnetonka to a runner-up team finish in the 5K girls cross country race at Gale Woods Sept. 5.
The Skippers' 77 points were second to champion St. Michael-Albertville (59), ranked No. 3 in Class AA, at the Bauman Rovn Invitational.
Kate LeBlanc caught up to teammate Maya Mor to place ninth and 10th overall in times of 19 minutes, 44 seconds.
Eighth grader Ella Graham crossed the finish line in 16th place at 20:04 followed by Annalise Johnson (20:10) and eighth grader Elizabeth Weider (20:14) in 20th and 22nd places.
Anna Cherian (20:35), Margaret Weider (20:42), Bella Buenting (20:54), and Kylie Melz (21:03) gave the Skippers nine runners in the top 35.
Minnetonka did not run its top boys competitors in the race. Freshmen Nick Gilles (17:34) and JD Landstrom (17:37) had top-50 finishes.
The Skippers compete Sept. 11 in Anoka.