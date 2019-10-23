A line-up that featured three middle school runners, five underclassmen, Minnetonka's time to shine as a team in Section 6AA is likely for years to come.
It was all about the individual effort Oct. 23 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Skipper sophomore Kate LeBlanc (19:12.2), eighth grader Ella Graham (19:17) and junior Anna Cherian (19:28) all qualified for the Class AA State Cross Country Meet with top-eight individual qualifier finishes.
Cherian bested teammates Avery Marasco-Johnson (19:29.6) and Elizabeth Weider 19:36.9), neither yet in high school, for the final spot to state.
Minnetonka was fourth in the girls team standings with a score of 90 points. Edina and Wayzata were team qualifiers with 38 and 45 points followed by Eden Prairie in third with 86.
LeBlanc, the Skippers highest finisher in 13th place, was a state qualifier in 2016 and 2018.
Minnetonka will have one boy runner as well in senior Max Lauerman. It is his second straight season at state.
Lauerman was fourth overall in a 5K time of 16 minutes, 3.3 seconds.
Skipper teammate Harry Koeppen missed state by one position, or seven-tenths of a second, in 17th place in 16:47.3.
Minnetonka was fifth in the boys team field with a score of 103.
Eden Prairie was the runaway champion with 39 points with Edina edging Hopkins (97) and Wayzata (99) with a score of 86.
Reese Thompson ran a sub-17 minute time for 21st place for Minnetonka.
The Class AA State Meet is Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The girls race is at 10 a.m. with the boys at 11 a.m.