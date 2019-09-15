The state's top two runners went feet-for-feet Sept. 14 at the Metro Invite at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park edged Chanhassen's Nick Scheller by less than two seconds for the victory. Scheller, a winner in his first meet, ran a time of 16:07.3.
Ben Scheller was the second runner for the Storm with Zach Long out, finishing in 17:13.4 for 21st place.
Other Storm top finishers were Tyr Christianson (18:10.7), Ryan Stratton (18:12.2) and Jack Olson (18:13.4). Chanhassen was seventh of nine teams with a score of 163.
Chaska, with a score of 231, had a third straight top-30 finish from Ethan Leonard, his time of 17:14.2 good for 23rd place.
Nolan Sutter was also 41st in 17:51.2 in the 5K race.
Tyler Scherbing (18:47), Dylan Austad (18:47.2) and Andrew Grover (19:38.5) ran in the top-five positions for the Hawks.
Chanhassen's Meghan Pierson ran seventh in the girls varsity race, a time of 19:42. The Storm were seventh of nine teams with 169 points.
Marissa Long clocked in at 21:04.6 followed by a pack of Madeline Hauck (22:08.3), Rachel Gallagher (22:15.6) and Jennifer Pierson (22:27.7).
Eighth grader Gabrielle Bjugan was first across the line for Chaska for the first time, a 43rd-place finish of 22:05.7.
Kate Perrill was 47th in 22:33 followed by Lillie Powell (23:06) and Ella Long (23:39). Chaska had a team total of 251 for ninth place.
Chaska and Chanhassen competes at Crown College in the Waconia Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
STEVE HOAG INVITATIONAL
Max Lauerman and Reese Thompson finished third and fourth, leading Minnetonka to a second-place team finish at the Steve Hoag Invitational in Anoka Sept. 11.
White Bear Lake won the boys race with 29 points followed by the Skippers at 46.
Lauerman clocked in at 16 minutes, eight seconds, with Thompson behind at 16:26. Austin Hunter (16:58), Harry Koeppen (17:01), Josh Koehnen (17:08), and Nick Gilles (17:15) were also in the top-20 for Minnetonka.
The Skippers did not run a varsity girls team. Seventh grader Avery Marasco-Johnson won the JV race in 20:49.20.