Marissa Long and Isabella Roemer were second and third overall at the Hopkins Bauman Rovn Invitational Sept. 9 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, leading Chanhassen's girls team to a sixth-place finish.
The Storm had 130 points with Prior Lake (68), Lakeville South (75), Marshall (92), and Willmar (95) taking the top four spots.
Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow was the event champion in a time of 17 minutes, 38 seconds. Long and Roemer were next in 18:33 and 18:40 for the Storm.
Tatumn Ryen added a top-25 time of 20:59 for Chanhassen followed by Madeline Hauck (22:02) and Ebony Harris (22:50).
Chaska, ninth of 12 teams, finished with a score of 221. Katelyn Farm was first across the finish line for the Hawks in 34th place in 21:39.
Teammates Sidney Fuhr (21:54), Makenzie Royal (22:17), Adonai Yidnekachew (22:21), and Noella Ross (22:25) all finished in the top 60 percent of the field for Chaska.
On the boys side, the area's top finisher was Nolan Sutter in 11th place in 16 minutes, 28 seconds. Jaxon McDonald paced Chanhassen with a top time of 17:17 in 28th place.
Chanhassen and Chaska were 11th and 13th, respectively, in the team standings with 291 and 321 points.
Noah Leonard (18:14) and Eric Chapman (18:31) for Chaska, and Colin Scheller (18:19), Jack Olson (18:19) and Gabriel Korzenowski (18:27) for Chanhassen were in the top 75 in the 150-plus runner race.
NIKE HEARTLAND PREVIEW
With four runners in the top 12 led by Ella Graham and Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka won the Nike Heartland Preview in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sept. 11.
The Skippers scored 45 points with Sioux Falls O'Gorman second with 66 and Rapid City Stevens rounding out the top three with 98.
Graham was fifth across the finish line in 18 minutes, 45.76 seconds, while Marasco-Johnson was right behind in 18:50.35. Elizabeth Weider, a third underclassmen for Minnetonka, was ninth overall in 19:03.98.
Claire Cashman (19:12.19), Kate LeBlanc (19:22.85) and Kyra Martin (19:30.99) all were in the top 20 with eighth grader Abby Downin rounding out the Skippers' top seven in 24th place in 19:48.68.
Minnetonka boys, just two days after running in the Steve Hoag Invite in Anoka, placed second to Rapid City Stevens, 67-96, led by Nick Gilles in third place in 15 minutes, 45 seconds.
Max Westerlund (16:55, 13th place) and James Thomas (17:03, 18th place) added top-20 times, while freshman Jackson Downin (17:36) and Sam Fellner (17:48) were 34th and 37th, respectively.
Minnetonka had five of the top nine runners on Sept. 9 in Anoka, a team score of 29 for a lopsided team victory.
Gilles was second overall in 16 minutes flat followed by Andrew Vos (16:48), Ryan Fries (17:01), Westerlund (17:03), and Thomas (17:09) in fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth places.
MONTGOMERY INVITE
Wyatt Wersinski and Lauren Stephens led the pack of Southwest Christian runners in their season debut meet at the Montgomery National Golf Course on Sept. 9.
Stephens, one of five varsity runners for the girls team, was 41st overall in 21 minutes, 49 seconds. Others in the field were Riley Rodriguez (26:20), Zoe Jones (27:05), Selah Uplegger (27:25), and Ellie Stephens (29:22).
Wercinski was 34th in the boys 5,00-meter race, a time of 18 minutes, 25 seconds. Chris Evans was next for the Stars in 58th place in 18:52, while fellow seniors Owen Seltz (19:03) and Brandon Mosley (19:06) were 66th and 68th.
FRIDLEY PEACH RUN
Ava Mettler and Matt Santini ran team-best two-mile times at the Fridley Peach Run for Holy Family Catholic on Sept. 11.
Mettler was 10th in the senior division, a time of 14 minutes, 34 seconds. Teammate Nora Swartzbaugh had the highest finish, a seventh-place time of 14:53 in the freshman division.
Santini (12:05.1), Aaron Hesse (12:05.8) and Dylan Spalding (12:24) were 12th, 13th and 15th for Holy Family Catholic, which was fourth overall with 87 points, just two points off a top-3 finish.
William Fiedler and Grant Hayes added times of 12:44 and 13:01 in 21st and 29th places.