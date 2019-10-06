Oliver Paleen and Nick Scheller continued to show their the top Class AA high school runners in the state of Minnesota.
Twice the St. Paul Highland Park senior has edged the Chanhassen senior now, will there be a third race-off Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield?
Paleen ran a time of 15:56.5 with Scheller crossing the finish line in 16:00.7 at the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions at Arrowwood Resort. Nick Oak of Buffalo was third in 16:09.5.
Chanhassen was sixth, just ahead of Buffalo, 178-184. Zach Long gave the Storm two top runners, a sixth-place finish in 16:22.7.
Ben Scheller was 33rd (17:14.9) followed by Cole Donahe (18:01.1) and Jack Olson (18:17.5).
Chaska, 12th of 20 teams with 355 points, had five runners in the top 100 led by Ethan Leonard in 46th place in 17:34.6. Nolan Sutter was right behind in 17:39.5 in 52nd.
Derek Wendland (18:27.1), Tyler Scherbing (18:38.3) and Dylan Austad (18:44.3) ran third through fifth for the Hawks.
In the varsity girls race, Minnetonka had three runners in the top 25 led by Ella Graham in fifth place in 18:56.7. The Skippers were fourth in the team standings with 108 points.
Kate LeBlanc was 14th in 19:22.40 followed by Elizabeth Weider in 25th in 19:38.7.
Meghan Pierson led Chanhassen in 23rd place, a time of 19:37.20. Chanhassen was 12th in the team standings with a score of 300 points.
Marissa Long followed in 45th place (20:08.5) with Jennifer Pierson (20:36.4), Rachel Gallagher (21:21.9) and Ammisalin Gilman (21:34.4) in the top 100 for the Storm.
Chaska had a pair of top-100 finishes from Lillie Powell in 21:16.2 and Gabby Bjugan in 21:41.9. Seventh grader Adonai Yidnekachew ran third for the Hawks in 22:38.1.
BOLD INVITATIONAL
With four runners in the top seven, Holy Family Catholic's boys team won the BOLD Invitational in Olivia Oct. 3, a score of 37 to 46 from Redwood Valley.
Jaden Lorenz led the Fire in fourth place in 17:29.88 followed by teammates Ben Fink (17:31.59), Patrick Ricke (17:41.94), and Tyler Franck (17:43.91). Greg Stoffel had the fifth time, 18:56.59, in 15th place.
Ava Mettler led a trio of Holy Family Catholic girls runners in 15th place in 21:49.38.
Danielle Sutcliffe (23:02.18) and Morgan Franck (24:14.59) were 28th and 34th, respectively, for the Fire.