Orono, the Metro West Conference boys runners-up, and Wright County Conference's Delano girls team, were champions at the Section 6AA Cross Country Meet at Collinwood Park in Cokato on Oct. 29.
The meet was pushed back 24 hours due to unsafe wet conditions on Oct. 28.
Joining Orono at state will be the Dassel-Cokato boys, the two teams totaling 61 and 69 points. Southwest Christian (212) and Holy Family Catholic (313) were eighth and 11th, respectively.
Southwest Christian's Zachery Kaupp (17:53.3) was the area's top runner in 27th place followed by Wyatt Wercinski (18:14.6) in 34th place.
Joshua Daun (18:48.7) and Owen Seltz (18:40.9) were 48th and 49th followed by Cameron Tarman (19:11.7) in 54th, Brandon Mosley (19:15.6) in 57th and Noah Lodermeier (20:11.6) in 70th.
Leading Holy Family Catholic in 41st place was Dylan Spalding (18:32.6) with teammates Matt Santini (19:48.9) and Will Fiedler (20:00.7) in 63rd and 65th.
Aaron Hesse (20:36.7), Grant Hayes (20:48.6), Ben Zweber (21:21.6), and Aiden Storm (23:12.7) all ran between 73rd and 78th for the Fire.
Joining Delano at state out of the girls race will be Mound-Westonka, which finished with 74 points, second to the Tigers with 50. Southwest Christian had a score of 319 for 11th place.
Lauren Stephens was the area's top runner in 22:01.2 for 31st place for the Stars. Teammates Leihanah Weinacht (25:14.1), Riley Rodriguez (25:30.2), Joellen Merkle (26:24.9), Mallory Maas (27:15.7), Zoe Jones (27:15.9), and Ellie Stephens (31:04.7) all finished between 73rd and 78th.
Holy Family Catholic had three runners in the competition led by Nora Swartzbaugh (23:56.1) and Ava Mettler (24:05.6) in 63rd and 64th places. Danielle Sutcliffe (24:59.8) was 69th overall.