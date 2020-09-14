Southwest Christian, led by three all-Minnesota River Conference runners, placed third overall in both the boys and girls league championship race Sept. 10 at Montgomery National Golf Club.
The event doubled as the Tri-City United Gerry Smith Invitational.
Stars junior Owen Seltz posted the fifth-fastest time in the boys 5,000-meter race, a time of 17:48.9. Teammate Brandon Mosley was 10th overall, also all-conference, was 18:45.9.
Belle Plaine was the boys team champion with 57 points followed by Norwood Young America (60) and Southwest Christian (67).
Other Minnesota River boys teams were Sibley East (82), Tri-City United (159) and Le Sueur-Henderson (214).
Chris Evans (18:57.1), Zach Kaupp (19:10.3) and Wyatt Wersinski (19:20.2) rounded out the team score for the Stars.
For the Southwest Christian girls team, Taylor Scott earned all-conference honors with an eighth-place time of 21:44.6.
Belle Plaine had five of the top seven runners, totaling 21 points. Le Sueur-Henderson (73) and Southwest Christian (112) were second and third in the league championship.
Senior Cierra Larson (23:51.6) was 20th overall with teammates Leihanah Weinacht (24:04.3) and Sydney Kaupp (24:04.8) rounding out the top-25 runners in the field.
Other conference teams were Tri-City United (130), Norwood Young America (153) and Sibley East (168).
Southwest Christian hosts LSH and NYA at 4:30 p.m. at Carver Park Reserve in Victoria on Thursday, Sept. 17.
METRO WEST CONFERENCE
Four Chaska boys runners were in the top-nine at a Metro West Conference triangular at Chaska Middle School West on Sept. 12.
The Hawk boys were second to Bloomington Jefferson 24-36 with Robbinsdale Cooper (72) also in the field.
Chaska's Ethan Leonard was the meet champion with a 5K running of 17 minutes, 10.5 seconds.
Nolan Sutter (17:56.6), Manjunath Swayampu (18:05.9) and Dylan Austad (18:13.2) were sixth, seventh and ninth for Chaska.
The Hawks had four girls runners in the top 11 led by Ella Long in fourth place in 21:46.70.
Bloomington Jefferson (17), Chaska (45) and Robbinsdale Cooper (inc.) competed in the triangular.
Addison Dooley (22:29.1), Katelyn Farm (23:03.1) and Adonai Yidnekachew (23:15.6).
Next up for Chaska is a triangular with Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
LAKE CONFERENCE
Minnetonka nearly posted a perfect score in both the boys and girls dual race with St. Michael-Albertville at Gale Woods on Sept. 10, with five of the top-six runners in each race.
Austin Hunter (16:44.3), Josh Koehnen (16:44.5), Nick Gilles (17:04.5), and Aiden Chalmers (17:17.8) claimed the top four spots for the Skippers with teammate James Thomas, an eighth grader, in sixth place in 17:44.9.
The final score was 16-46 in favor of Minnetonka.
Maya Mor was a dominating girls champion in 18:09.7 for the Skippers, a victory by 18 seconds.
Skippers' Kate LeBlanc (18:53.5), Elizabeth Weider (19:31.8), Ella Graham (19:36.6), Avery Marasco-Johnson (19:39.1), and Kailey Lai (19:48.9) were third through seventh as well.
The final score had Minnetonka winning 43-19.
WRIGHT COUNTY CONFERENCE
Holy Family Catholic's Jaden Lorenz ran a personal-best time, winning his second race of 2020, in a Wright County Conference triangular with Delano and Waconia at Lake Rebecca Park in Rockford.
Lorenz's time was 17:05.94.
Wyatt Persful ran second for HFC in 12th place in 18:55.08.
Delano won the boys meet with a score of 27 followed by Waconia (41) and HFC (65).
Ava Mettler also had a top-12 finish for the Fire girls with a personal record time of 23:31.99.
Waconia edged Delano 25-34 in the girls team standings.