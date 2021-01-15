Head Coach: Kelly McGinnis
Captains: Emma Braaten, Courtney Hollis and Ashley Meas
Season outlook: "One of my favorite quotes is 'the only constant is change' and this year epitomizes those words. I feel like this is my first year coaching instead of my 15th year. So much about what we do in a normal season had to be reinvented, redesigned, or scratched all together. What kept us all pushing to make this season the best it can be is honoring our athletes, especially our senior class," McGinnis said.
Heading to virtual practices thankful we had this past week in person. #cndtallin pic.twitter.com/eojlP1EZXQ— Chan Dance Team (@ChanDanceTeam) November 21, 2020
Time together: "We feel extremely fortunate that dance had one week of practice before the governor paused sports. We conducted tryouts and placed athletes on rosters, which allowed us to give more direct and specific workout suggestions during the pause. It was apparent on Day 1 that during the pause everyone committed themselves to staying strong, flexible, and prepared with their choreography. We could not have been more proud. Being back in the gym with the team was just the best," McGinnis said.
The schedule: "With our shortened season, we are thankful to still be able to compete in our conference. Instead of two jazz meets and two kick meets, we will do one of each and finish conference play with our championship at Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 6. Chaska will host our jazz meet and Chanhassen will host our kick meet. When we talked to the team about what they really wanted out of this season, many said they just want to be able to compete with their team on the floor. Being able to do that will be a highlight. Being able to even have a competition schedule is a highlight," the coach said.
Head Coach: Kris Rydland
Captains: Elsa Lillegard-Bouton, Madison Daly, Lucy Wentink, and Sophie Fronius.
The schedule: Chaska will compete at three "invitationals" at Wayzata on Jan. 16, Eastview on Jan. 30 and Edina on Feb. 13. Rydland said groups of three teams will compete at one time, 12 total throughout the day.
First day of the season 2020-2021!For the seniors 💜💛 We love you! pic.twitter.com/Vy05PRAQUq— Chaska Dance Team (@ChaskaDanceTeam) November 16, 2020
What excites you about this team: "THIS TEAM!! These girls have been so smart, flexible, empathetic, and courageous since we formed at tryouts last spring (which happened the day before the shutdown!). Being with them either virtually or spread out in a gym makes the day a whole lot brighter," Rydland said.
Adjustments: "Our kick dances are shorter, with fewer kicks, and we do not hook. This is a recommendation, not a requirement as the MSHSL didn’t want to change the nature of our sport. We also do not touch (do lifts) in jazz this year either. We jokingly talk about 'not sharing air' as much as possible," the coach said.
Head Coach: Megan Wieseler
Team leaders: Senior Elle Bernaski, junior Ryley Covington and junior Rachel Thurk.
In honor of us getting to dance together again IN-PERSON starting tomorrow...here’s a throwback to one of our first pictures together as a team! Bring on the 2020-21 season, we are ready! 🔥 #missingafew #letthejourneybegin #HFDTwoohoo pic.twitter.com/IdrkqBlrXQ— Holy Family Dance Team (@HFdanceteam) January 4, 2021
Season outlook: Holy Family Catholic was Class A jazz/funk champions in 2004 and 2006 as well as runner-up in 2005. In 2020, a banner season returned to the Victoria school as the Fire were Section 2A jazz champions, placing second to powerhouse Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at the Class A state competition. The kick team also qualified for state for the first time in program history in 2020. All but one team member to the program in 2021.
Season goals: "We had an incredible 2019-20 competitive season with many history-making moments for our program and one of our goals this season is to pick-up where we left off last season and continue moving forward with that same momentum as a team. We are motivated, eager and ready to work hard to achieve our goals. We are thrilled to be having a season together and will make the most of every opportunity we are given this winter season. Our primary goal is to appreciate our time together as a team, have fun and make it the best season!" the head coach said.
What excites you about the season: "We are excited to finally be back together dancing in-person as a team, in the sport we all love. We have really great routines for both high kick and jazz this season that we're looking forward to competing," Wieseler said.
Head Coach: Andrea Wentzel
Captains: Zoe Zurn, Grace McHugh and Libby Bailey
Captain comments: Zurn: "I am looking forward to improving as a team even more and working with the other captains to have an even better season."
McHugh: "I am super excited to watch everyone grow as dancers and to make memories with my amazing team."
Bailey: "I'm looking forward to making even more memories and continuing to grow stronger as a team."