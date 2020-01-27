Sophia Merrill and Anna Kassebaum were named to the Chanhassen varsity kick team together as freshmen.
Four years later after hundreds of practices, dozens of competitions, much sweat and tears, it comes down to a pair of three-plus minute routines.
Sections are where teams go to shine. Sections are where teams go to be their best. Sections are where teams go to be with some of their best friends maybe for the last time.
"We deserve to have our best run at sections," Merrill, a senior captain, said. "Going to practice every day, working our butts off, going through as many runs as we do for our coaches. My teammates are what I do this for. They are why I work so hard. I'm just so grateful for my coaches, everything they do for us. (Coach Kelly McGinnis) is like a second mom to me. What they do for us pushes me harder to do something great for them."
"Honestly I could not have have asked for a better senior group of girls," Kassebaum said. "The seasons are like seven month long and we're together every day of every month. The seniors, they are five of my best friends. To see them every day, share this experience, go through the hardships and successes together, it's been a really amazing time."
COMING TOGETHER
The month of January has certainly been a month of renewed strength for the Storm Dance Team.
Illness caused the varsity teams to cancel out of the Edina Invite Jan. 4. Picking up a competition at Lakeville South the following weekend, a so-so jazz routine to start the day resulted in a team meeting afterward.
"It was a weird day. For most of the girls, it was a new gym. Since there was such a big gap with jazz at like 1 p.m. and kick at 5 p.m., just the jazz team was there. We didn't have a great run. I'd call it more of an 'off run.' Afterward we had a talk as a team. We talked about pulling it together for kick. How we deserved to do better for ourselves, each other," Kassebaum said.
When varsity kick members showed up, they came together again.
"Us jazz dancers had to project the positivity. We didn't want the mood to be anything but positive. It was about showing confidence in each other, saying we're going to go out and have a great afternoon," Kassebaum said.
Chanhassen would go out and put together its best scores of the season in kick.
The Storm Dance Team swept the varsity competitions at another new meet in New Prague Jan. 25. Merrill called the day a "confidence boost" to hear their name as champions.
"We're usually at the Eastview Showcase this past weekend where we get to see our scores to see where we are going to sections. Coach Kelly said we used to 'peak at Eastview.' She'd like to save that for sections. We wanted to go to New Prague, get good scores, compete, get a boost for sections," Merrill said. "I really feel like it pushed us forward. We realized how good we can be when we work together."
Like at Lakeville, a big break between varsity dances left time to focus in, bond together as a team.
"These girls are amazing. I would do anything for them. We're all so close. We trust each other, know we will give it our best for each other. If someone messes up, we know they'll fix it for next time," Merrill said.
FAMILY TIME
If you walk the halls at Chanhassen High School this week, you'll certainly know who is on the dance team. Each day brings a new theme for dress wear.
Friday is reversible pinnies in the colors of blue and white. The jerseys are used in practice when members of the team are facing opposites. It gives coaches an easier view to what judges may see.
Merrill said they're a bit unflattering. Maybe that's point in wearing them as a team at school. Coming together again.
"This week we have a lot of team building. We have our senior pot luck on Friday where seniors give their speeches. We get to be with our family," Merrill said.
This is the quickest week of the season, Kassebaum said. There's team bonding and reflection, but also what needs to done and what needs to be ready for competition day
"This last week a huge part of it taking in potential last moments. Last year I was super close with everyone that was graduating. It was about soaking in those last days together potentially. It's kind of emotional, but it doesn't take over what we need to accomplish at practice."
It's no secret some of the best teams in the state reside in Section 2AAA. There's defending state champion in both jazz and kick in Wayzata, Maple Grove, Edina and Chaska, all finalists last year.
The top three teams in each dance advance from Saturday's meet at Edina High School to the state meet Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center.
Chanhassen's lone trip to state came in 2013 in jazz.
"If we're going to make state, I'd rather do it by competing with good teams and saying all the hard work we put in this season and past years got us there. This section brings out the best in everyone," Kassebaum said.
"I've known some of these girls on my team were so long. Even before the high school team, I danced with some at studio, in rec dancing. They are some of my best friends. They're always there for me, pushing me to keep going. I'm really going to miss coming to practice every day with them," Merrill said.
I'm hoping to have two more weeks with them," she added.