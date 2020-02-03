Some feelings are unexplainable.
For Chanhassen head coach Kelly McGinnis, Saturday and the Section 2AAA Dance Meet at Edina High School, was just that. It was all things.
Resilience.
Commitment.
The best. The toughest.
Chanhassen, competing against some of the best teams in state, including defending champion in both dances, Wayzata, finished sixth in jazz and eighth in kick.
"We're not going to state, but we couldn't feel more like winners than we do today. I coach the best group of athletes around," the Storm head coach said.
Chanhassen spent the night before sections with a send-off. A night of laughs, tears and positive energy after a challenging week with illness hitting one of the team's captains.
At full strength Saturday, Chanhassen scored its highest point totals of the season.
"They rose to the challenge and they focused so hard this week," McGinnis said.
The program graduates six seniors in Anna Kassebaum, Jaiden Niska, Riley Guldberg, Sophia Merrill, Victoria Fraser, and McGinnis' daughter, Adelaide.
Adelaide, Kassebaum and junior Ashley Meas will represent Chanhassen at Minnesota Association of Dance Teams All-State performance March 7 at Eastview High School.
Qualifying for state from Section 2AAA were Wayzata, Chaska and Eden Prairie in high kick, and Wayzata, Maple Grove and Edina in jazz/funk.
The Class AAA State Meet is Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.