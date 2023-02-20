The high school dance season came to a close at the Target Center Feb. 17-18 as Chaska competed in the Class 3A state tournament for jazz and kick while Holy Family competed in both for Class 2A.
The first day of the competition featured all the state-qualifying jazz teams. When the Hawks found out they qualified for state jazz at the section 2AAA meet, they shed tears of joy and hugged each other in excitement. The feeling of making it back to that portion of the competition was something the dance team was proud of, as Chaska had not made it back to state in jazz since 2014.
“That was just really surreal for all of us, and we made a lot of history that night,” senior Grace Rydeen said. “We just had a lot of pride through our Chaska community.”
The Hawks dance team finished eighth out of 12 jazz teams during the preliminary round of the competition. The six teams that advanced to the Class 3A jazz finals included Maple Grove, Eastview, Sartell-St. Stephen, Brainerd and two section 2AAA opponents in Edina and Wayzata. Nevertheless, Rydeen said it was a great opportunity for Chaska to bring the jazz tradition back to the program
“Chaska was always a kick and jazz team that would go to state every year, and there was obviously a dip in that in jazz,” Rydeen said. “But I think we’re showing a lot of hard work on the state floor by bringing that back and showing a lot of pride from our community and alumni that came before us.”
The following day, Chaska finished ninth in kick. The Hawks had switched their kick performance in the middle of the season and were still able to continue their streak of making the state tournament. Chaska has earned a spot in the kick portion of the state tournament every season since 2008.
Prior to competing on the state floor, senior Rylee Stusse envisioned what it would be like to be back competing at the state tournament. Stusse said she was excited to have this season be the legacy she and her teammates left behind at Chaska.
“It will just be really exciting and really emotional for all of us to have the opportunity,” Stusse said. “It’ll be really emotional but also really cool that we were the ones that were able to do that, so just a lot of excitement.”
The Holy Family Dance team also competed in both jazz and kick at the Target Center Feb. 17-18 in the Class 2A state dance competition. The Fire were one of six teams that qualified for the final round of the jazz competition on the night of Feb. 17. Abbey Hope and Meredith Linsley both earned spots on the Class 2A all-tournament team for jazz.