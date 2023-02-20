The high school dance season came to a close at the Target Center Feb. 17-18 as Chaska competed in the Class 3A state tournament for jazz and kick while Holy Family competed in both for Class 2A.

The first day of the competition featured all the state-qualifying jazz teams. When the Hawks found out they qualified for state jazz at the section 2AAA meet, they shed tears of joy and hugged each other in excitement. The feeling of making it back to that portion of the competition was something the dance team was proud of, as Chaska had not made it back to state in jazz since 2014.

Tags

Events