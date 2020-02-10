Holy Family Catholic won Class A Jazz/Funk state titles in 2004 and 2006. They advanced to state in Class AA in at least six consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2014, a fourth-place finish in 2011.
Then the numbers game hit the Fire Dance team. Going up against schools twice their size, Holy Family Catholic fell back in the pack.
That's where Megan Wieseler and her coaching staff stepped up.
"I've done a lot. Invested a lot time and effort to grow this program. To see it flourish and blossom once again. We were there. We lost a lot of seniors and had to rebuild," Wieseler said.
"My first two years we were only open to ninth through 12th graders. We opened it up down to seventh grade. We needed to grow the program. We went to our feeder schools, offered the opportunity. This year has been our biggest year for middle school participation. We're one team. We don't look at them as a seventh grader or a senior. We're very inclusive with the whole group, making everyone feel welcome," the coach added.
The 2019-20 season started just months after the last season ended. A prep clinic, an open house for interested dancers, tryouts in April. The team of 14 dancers selected, summer goals were set and met.
There was the annual team picnic, bagging groceries together, camp time, training time, and much, much more.
What was developed over time led to amazing results over the winter season. First place in jazz, second place in kick at the Cannon Falls Invite. A pair of titles the next weekend in Melrose. A runner-up finish at the BOLD Invite in the third straight Saturday of competition.
Add in a pair of second-place finishes at Alexandria and home invite victories in jazz and kick in January, and the stage was set for sections on Feb. 8. A new venue, Bloomington Kennedy High School, a new set of teams to compete against in Section 2A.
Back where it all began for the Holy Family Catholic dance program.
The Fire danced six participants in jazz, nine in kick at sections.
"They realize that with a smaller team there's really no where to hide. They need to dance bigger. But with a smaller team we have the ability to have those 1-on-1 coaching moments. We're really seeing improvement in their skill and dancing. We spend a lot of time planning our choreography to be constantly moving around the floor," Wieseler said.
First, it was kick awards. A third-place finish, an average judge score of 63, for the first-time state qualifying kick team from Victoria.
STATE BOUND!!!! @HFdanceteam advances to STATE in KICK!!!! #gofire pic.twitter.com/aHNiuWyuHF— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) February 8, 2020
Then, it was jazz awards. In first place, Holy Family Catholic. An average judge score of 65.9, best in the section, seventh across the state in Class A.
What. A. Day.
1st Place!!!! @HFdanceteam takes the gold and moves onto the STATE JAZZ COMPETITION!! #gofire pic.twitter.com/8dLEVrzDjI— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) February 8, 2020
"It's a huge accomplishment. I grew up in a high school dance program (Waconia) where we worked equal part jazz, equal part kick. That was my mentality when I came into the program (eight years ago). I know they were more of a jazz team before, but I felt being equally as good with kick as jazz makes a more well-rounded program," Wieseler said.
Holy Family Catholic's triumph return to state, the first time in six years, certainly will be a memorable one. The qualifying competition for Class A Jazz is 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Day Two on Saturday, Feb. 15 is the Class A Kick competition at 11:30 a.m.
"Definitely, our goal is making it to the finals in both dances. Our first goal was advancing to state in both dances. We were able to check that off. So, now we're like, 'Ok, we're at state, we're not going to settle. We're pushing for our next goal of being in the top six," the Fire coach said.