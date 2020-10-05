Top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret entered play Oct. 1 having surrendered one goal in eight victories. That goal happened to come in a 2-1 defeat of Chanhassen on Sept. 3.
The Storm entered the contest having allowed a single goal, a penalty kick score, in a four-match unbeaten streak.
A physical contest, Chanhassen on the ball quickly throughout, two Diane Rakotomalala goals were the difference in a 2-0 Storm win.
A high press from Rakotomalala forced the Benilde-St. Margaret goaltender to play the ball out of bounds. A quick throw-in, and after two touches, Rakotomalala was found unmarked in the box.
Her third goal in three matches, a soft touch into the lower left corner in the 28th minute, proved to be the game-winner.
A Rakotomalala blast from inside the 18’ in the closing minutes sealed the victory. The senior forward had a goal and assist versus Chaska, adding a score in a 1-1 draw with Bloomington Jefferson on Sept. 29.
Jessie Maus posted her sixth shutout win in goal for the Storm, which have allowed just seven total goals this season.
Chanhassen is now 7-2-1 overall with a remaining contest at St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. The Storm would need a Chaska loss to Benilde, and a Benilde loss or tie to Bloomington Jefferson to earn the Metro West Conference title.
BOYS SOCCER
Winless and goalless in three consecutive matches, Chanhassen scored a big 2-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson, getting the game-winner in the 79th minute on Sept. 29.
Senior Silver Diaz Ortiz netted his first career goal with 90 seconds left to break the 1-all tie.
A free kick from Christian Lange bounced off a Jefferson defender to the head of Alex Miller and then off to Braedan Sanders. His heads up pass upfield to the foot of Diaz Ortiz resulted in a shot into the open goal.
Sanders opened the scoring, finishing a long throw-in from Lange into the box. After a failed clear, Sanders found the loose ball for the score.
Bloomington Jefferson tied the game on a free kick, a header in front of Chanhassen goaltender Caden Carlson from Brenden Akum on a pass from Dylan Goedderz.
Chanhassen, which lost 4-1 to Benilde-St. Margaret in the home finale Oct. 1, got a second-half goal came from senior Alex Feliciano, his first goal of the season. The Storm were credited with four shots on net.
Chanhassen is 4-4-2 into the regular season finale versus St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
SWIM/DIVE
Chanhassen won all 12 events, including a career-best score of 209.70 from diver Claire Guthmueller, in a 139-47 win over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29.
It was the final home meet of the season for the Storm, which travel to Oak Grove Middle School on Oct. 6 to face Bloomington Kennedy before a final meet Oct. 8 at St. Louis Park.
Seniors Abby Gronholz and Sophie Macy each won two individual races, joined in that feat by Zoe Thoma.
Macy just missed a pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke by one-tenth of a second in 1:06.28. She added a 200 individual medley win in 2:09.49.
Gronholz was a double winner in the 50 freestyle (26.75) and 100 backstroke (1:00.89) with Thoma outtouching teammates Kalina Fuglie and Daisy Lang at the wall in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:01.03.
Lang and Fuglie later won the 100 and 500 freestyle races in 56.50 and 5:15.12 with Thoma claiming her second victory in the 100 butterfly (1:04.81).
The team of Annika Diethelm, Lulu Franke, Fuglie, and Ella Guthmueller were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.27).
GIRLS TENNIS
Two undefeated teams in the Metro West Conference, Benilde-St. Margaret showed top dog status in a 7-0 sweep in straight sets over Chanhassen Sept. 29.
The Red Knights surrendered just 22 total games, the closest match coming at first doubles where Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke lost 6-3, 6-3.
Sam Von Rentzell and Alaina Gerding lost first sets 6-3 at second and third singles, while Sara Thomas and Keagan Van Asten took five total games (6-2, 6-3) at third doubles.
Chanhassen completed the regular season with an 8-1 record in a home 6-1 victory over Bloomington Kennedy on Oct. 1.
Section 2AA quarterfinals were played on Oct. 6 with Chanhassen, the No. 6 seed, at Shakopee. The team semifinals are Oct. 8 at high seed.